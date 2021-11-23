Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/alright-alright-alright-matthew-mcconaughey-to-reveal-shortly-if-hell-run-for-texas-governor-1090966221.html
Alright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor
Alright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor
American actor Matthew McConaughey has long hinted that he could give the Texas gubernatorial election a shot. Recently, a poll revealed that the actor, should... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T18:09+0000
2021-11-23T18:09+0000
texas
election
governor
matthew mcconaughey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090966196_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb228f57932be32189dec9e192c2777.jpg
Matthew McConaughey says he will give a heads up about whether he will participate in the Texas gubernatorial election "shortly," according to a new interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.Apparently, the actor hasn't yet made up his mind.McConaughey said that he's a "big preparer," revealing that he's doing his research and questioning whether he's capable of assuming such a position.With speculations about his possible gubernatorial bid circulating for over the last six months, McConaughey has been playing coy, flirting with the topic but never delivering a straightforward answer. However, he doesn't have much time to make up his mind as the deadline to announce the candidacy for the Texas 2022 race is 13 December. Apart from McConaughey (and incumbent governor Greg Abbott), the Lone Star State Governor role is being eyed up by Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who announced his bid last week. Notably, The Dallas Morning News poll has shown, however, that McConaughey seems to hold the trump card if he ends up facing off against either Abbott or O'Rourke one on one. In a hypothetical showdown between all three, Abbott is leading with 37 percent of the votes, while McConaughey is in second place with 27 percent, just one point ahead of O'Rourke.The Texas gubernatorial race is scheduled to take place on 8 November 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/matthew-mcconaughey-tops-greg-abbott-in-potential-texas-governor-race-new-survey-shows-1090920299.html
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090966196_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_681016920e6696a410ebe534077f1cce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
texas, election, governor, matthew mcconaughey

Alright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor

18:09 GMT 23.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / NOAM GALAIMatthew McConaughey speaks onstage during HISTORYTalks Leadership & Legacy presented by HISTORY at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City
Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage during HISTORYTalks Leadership & Legacy presented by HISTORY at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / NOAM GALAI
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
American actor Matthew McConaughey has long hinted that he could give the Texas gubernatorial election a shot. Recently, a poll revealed that the actor, should he run in 2022, has a chance of defeating both incumbent governor Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Matthew McConaughey says he will give a heads up about whether he will participate in the Texas gubernatorial election "shortly," according to a new interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.
Apparently, the actor hasn't yet made up his mind.

"I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state? Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There’s a great sacrifice that comes with a decision," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it. There’s me doing my diligence and I will let you know shortly."

McConaughey said that he's a "big preparer," revealing that he's doing his research and questioning whether he's capable of assuming such a position.
With speculations about his possible gubernatorial bid circulating for over the last six months, McConaughey has been playing coy, flirting with the topic but never delivering a straightforward answer.
However, he doesn't have much time to make up his mind as the deadline to announce the candidacy for the Texas 2022 race is 13 December.
Matthew McConaughey attends the LA Premiere of The Beach Bum at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
Matthew McConaughey Tops Greg Abbott in Potential Texas Governor Race, New Survey Shows
Yesterday, 10:27 GMT
Apart from McConaughey (and incumbent governor Greg Abbott), the Lone Star State Governor role is being eyed up by Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who announced his bid last week. Notably, The Dallas Morning News poll has shown, however, that McConaughey seems to hold the trump card if he ends up facing off against either Abbott or O'Rourke one on one. In a hypothetical showdown between all three, Abbott is leading with 37 percent of the votes, while McConaughey is in second place with 27 percent, just one point ahead of O'Rourke.
The Texas gubernatorial race is scheduled to take place on 8 November 2022.
1200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:32 GMTMajority of Adults in US Believe in Afterlife, Republicans Much More Than Democrats, Poll Shows
18:18 GMTJefferson's Statue Removed in NY After Workers Complain it Fails to Represent 'Contemporary Values'
18:17 GMTBavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots
18:09 GMTAlright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor
18:09 GMTEuropean Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport Companies
18:03 GMTGoogle, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Complaints in Russia, Court Says
17:57 GMTFootage of 'Waukesha Tragedy Suspect's Arrest' Revealed by Media
17:48 GMTFive Missiles Target Base Hosting US Military in Eastern Syria, State Media Claims
17:44 GMTTokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan
17:05 GMTJoe Manchin: US Oil Reserve Release Important for Gas Prices But Biden Must Boost Home Output
16:59 GMTJudge Orders Lawyers Who Sued Facebook, Dominion Over 'Election Fraud' to Pay Over $180,000 in Fines
16:48 GMTVolcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted
16:43 GMTBLM Activist Speaks of 'Revolution in Wisconsin,' Link Between Rittenhouse Case & Waukesha Tragedy
16:31 GMTFading Credibility: Might Peppa Pig Babble Be the Last Straw in a Series of BoJo's Blunders?
16:00 GMTIndian Parliament to Mull Bill Proposing National Digital Currency
15:55 GMTHomicide Count in US Capital Reaches 200 for First Time Since 2004, Report Says
15:53 GMTAhmaud Arbery: What Did US Trial Jury Hear About Shooting Of Black Jogger In White Neighbourhood?
15:44 GMTIsraeli Spyware Firm Behind Pegasus Faces Risk of Default After US Blacklisting
15:30 GMTNot Guilty Verdict for Shooter Rittenhouse Reveals US Partisan, Racial Divisions, Poll Shows
15:28 GMTDaesh Image of Beheaded Statue of Hindu God Shiva Outrages Indians