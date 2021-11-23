Alright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor

https://sputniknews.com/20211123/alright-alright-alright-matthew-mcconaughey-to-reveal-shortly-if-hell-run-for-texas-governor-1090966221.html
Matthew McConaughey says he will give a heads up about whether he will participate in the Texas gubernatorial election "shortly," according to a new interview published by The Hollywood Reporter
on Tuesday.
Apparently, the actor hasn't yet made up his mind.
"I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state? Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There’s a great sacrifice that comes with a decision," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it. There’s me doing my diligence and I will let you know shortly."
McConaughey said that he's a "big preparer," revealing that he's doing his research and questioning whether he's capable of assuming such a position.
With speculations about his possible gubernatorial bid circulating for over the last six months, McConaughey has been playing coy, flirting with the topic but never delivering a straightforward answer.
However, he doesn't have much time to make up his mind as the deadline to announce the candidacy for the Texas 2022 race is 13 December.
Apart from McConaughey (and incumbent governor Greg Abbott), the Lone Star State Governor role is being eyed up by Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who announced his bid last week. Notably, The Dallas Morning News poll has shown
, however, that McConaughey seems to hold the trump card if he ends up facing off against either Abbott or O'Rourke one on one. In a hypothetical showdown between all three, Abbott is leading with 37 percent of the votes, while McConaughey is in second place with 27 percent, just one point ahead of O'Rourke.
The Texas gubernatorial race is scheduled to take place on 8 November 2022.