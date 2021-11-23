https://sputniknews.com/20211123/a-game-of-doubles-s-korean-stars-park-shin-hye-choi-tae-joon-announce-marriage-and-pregnancy-1090981906.html

A Game of Doubles: S Korean Stars Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon Announce Marriage and Pregnancy

After dating for four years, the starry couple have not only one but two important announcements to delight their adoring fans. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

south korea

pregnancy

marriage

celebrities

Popular actress Park Shin-hye and actor Choi Tae-joon are planning to get married, according to an announcement on 23 November from Salt Entertainment which represents both stars. However, just as fans were cracking open the champagne to celebrate the happy news, Salt further announced that the couple are expecting a baby.Park Shin-hye herself delivered news to her fans directly on her official fan cafe, writing glowingly about her love for her 30-year-old fiance with whom she has been in a relationship since 2017.In her heartfelt message the 31-year-old actress shared her feelings about her career, saying that the time has passed quickly since she joined the industry 18 years ago. She added that she is now going to marry the person "who embraced her as a human being with all her lack of qualities". Choi Tae-joon also wrote a letter in which he shared his excitement about his marriage and having a baby. He expressed his hopes that fans will support him as a father and husband and also as an actor in future. The couple are due to get married in a private wedding ceremony on 22 January 2022. Park Shin-hye made her debut as an actress in 2003 and soon become one of the most prominent figures in Korean culture with roles in such K-Dramas as 'You're Beautiful' (2009), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'Pinocchio' (2014–2015) and 'Memories of the Alhambra' (2018–2019).Choi Tae-joon made his debut in the television series 'Piano' (2001) and is mostly known for his supporting roles in the drama 'Missing 9' (2017) and 'Suspicious Partner' (2017).K-Dramas fans couldn't contain the happiness they felt for the couple and hurried to Twitter to express their excitement.

