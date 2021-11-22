Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/xi-announces-china-asean-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-1090917089.html
Xi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Xi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T07:41+0000
2021-11-22T07:41+0000
world
china
asean
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083445766_0:196:2945:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_d1d59a356077aafc1766a60c5705fa5f.jpg
"Today, we jointly announce the establishment of a China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This is a new milestone in the history of our relations and will inject new impetus into peace, stability, prosperity and development of our region and the world," Xi said at the opening ceremony of the summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN dialogue.Xi also stated that China was ready to provide ASEAN with another $1.5 billion of development assistance in the next three years to support ASEAN countries’ fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery. China was ready to engage in international development cooperation with ASEAN and launch negotiations on an agreement in this area, the president added.China and ASEAN established dialogue relations in 1991. ASEAN promotes economic, political, and security cooperation among the 10 Southeast Asian nations of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083445766_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c02a5e4e6414b88424bd8d6b5746c8e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, china, asean

Xi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

07:41 GMT 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / JASON LEEChinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony for Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 14, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony for Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 14, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / JASON LEE
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
"Today, we jointly announce the establishment of a China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This is a new milestone in the history of our relations and will inject new impetus into peace, stability, prosperity and development of our region and the world," Xi said at the opening ceremony of the summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN dialogue.
Xi also stated that China was ready to provide ASEAN with another $1.5 billion of development assistance in the next three years to support ASEAN countries’ fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery. China was ready to engage in international development cooperation with ASEAN and launch negotiations on an agreement in this area, the president added.
China and ASEAN established dialogue relations in 1991. ASEAN promotes economic, political, and security cooperation among the 10 Southeast Asian nations of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:15 GMTSaudi-led Coalition in Yemen Warns of Danger to Global Trade in Red Sea, State Media Reports
07:56 GMTAs Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul
07:52 GMTSaudi Arabia to Host 'Russia - Islamic World' Meeting on 24 November
07:41 GMTXi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
07:02 GMTGreenland Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places After First COVID-19 Death
06:58 GMT'Hard to Believe POTUS on Anything': Tweeps Guffaw as Biden Says 'House Burned With My Wife In It'
06:49 GMTPochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest
06:49 GMTIMF to Resume Granting Long Pending Loans to Support Pakistan's Struggling Economy
06:38 GMTRussian Admiral Says Kursk Sank Following Collision With NATO Sub
06:37 GMTCuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory
06:13 GMTShamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK
06:00 GMTLate Roman Imperial Treasure Found in Russian Forests - Photos
05:53 GMT'A Bit of a Powder Keg': Danish Professor Warns Against Vaccine Mandate
05:44 GMTEurope Spirals Into Mayhem Amid Protests Over Tightened COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
05:34 GMTPolice Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California
05:30 GMTWhy Steve Bannon Indictment Can be Seen as Attack on MAGA Supporters & US Constitutional Principles
05:26 GMTUK NHS Waiting List May Reach 6 Million by End of Year, Sajid Javid Warns
05:03 GMTSaab Eyes 'Sweden's Largest Export Order Ever' Amid Fierce Competition, Analysts' Scepticism
04:53 GMTSocialists Win 20 Governorships in Venezuela’s Regional Elections, National Electoral Council Says.
04:49 GMT'It's My Honour': Trump Receives Taekwondo Black Belt - Photo