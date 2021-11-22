https://sputniknews.com/20211122/wisconsin-car-ramming-suspect-may-have-been-fleeing-separate-crime-reports-say-1090928625.html

Wisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime, Reports Say

Wisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A suspect behind the deadly car ramming in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin may have been fleeing a separate crime, an internal briefing... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T13:42+0000

2021-11-22T13:42+0000

2021-11-22T13:42+0000

wisconsin

us

car ramming

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090928304_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e694c0c7ac58af8b15b70f0c0e9d37f.jpg

The investigators believe "the driver may have been fleeing from a previous crime," the bulletin said, adding that "police have one subject in custody," while "one remains at large."Earlier in the day, police confirmed that five people were killed and over 40 injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin late Sunday.The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page on Sunday. A video released by WTMJ-TV shows a car driving through the crowd and hitting at least half a dozen people.

wisconsin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

wisconsin, us, car ramming