Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Waukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/waukesha-parade-suspect-charged-with-five-counts-of-intentional-homicide-1090936788.html
Waukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
Waukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
At least five people are dead and several others were left injured after a man operating a red SUV broke through a police barricade and sped through a... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T19:11+0000
2021-11-22T19:29+0000
wisconsin
parade
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
Waukesha Police confirmed to reporters on Monday that a total of 48 people were injured during the Sunday evening incident. Two of the 48 injured are children. The deceased have been identified as one 79-year-old woman; one 71-year-old woman; two 52-year-old women; and one 81-year-old man. Authorities referred five counts of first-degree intentional homicide against the suspect, who told authorities that he acted alone. According to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson, the suspect was involved in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he broke through the police barricade at the parade. However, authorities have denied that they were pursuing the suspect at the time of the fatal incident. The act has not been labeled a terrorist attack.
wisconsin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wisconsin, parade

Waukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide

19:11 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 19:29 GMT 22.11.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
At least five people are dead and several others were left injured after a man operating a red SUV broke through a police barricade and sped through a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, mowing down several individuals, including children and elderly individuals.
Waukesha Police confirmed to reporters on Monday that a total of 48 people were injured during the Sunday evening incident. Two of the 48 injured are children.
The deceased have been identified as one 79-year-old woman; one 71-year-old woman; two 52-year-old women; and one 81-year-old man.
Authorities referred five counts of first-degree intentional homicide against the suspect, who told authorities that he acted alone.
According to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson, the suspect was involved in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he broke through the police barricade at the parade. However, authorities have denied that they were pursuing the suspect at the time of the fatal incident.
The act has not been labeled a terrorist attack.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:11 GMTWaukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
19:09 GMTAmerican Express Ex-Employee Claims He Got Fired for Being White, Media Says
19:06 GMTIllinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media
18:58 GMTNY Assembly Rolls Out Report on Cuomo's Sex Harassment, COVID-19 Response & Nursing Home Scandal
18:05 GMTPakistan to Allow India's Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan to Pass Through Its Territory
17:53 GMTRussian Man Involved in Road Accident Where Corpse Fell Out of Car's Trunk Claims to Be Cannibal
17:45 GMTGazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension
17:15 GMTBelgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
17:10 GMTDoc Sheds Light on How Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Daddy Issues' Affected Relations With Epstein
17:08 GMTSen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
16:52 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
16:46 GMTFamily of Murdered Conservative MP Call for People to ‘Set Aside Hatred’ at His Funeral
16:41 GMTLive From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
16:40 GMTBiden Nominates Fed Chair Powell for Second Term Amid US Inflation Scare
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'