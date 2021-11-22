Waukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide

Waukesha Police confirmed to reporters on Monday that a total of 48 people were injured during the Sunday evening incident. Two of the 48 injured are children. The deceased have been identified as one 79-year-old woman; one 71-year-old woman; two 52-year-old women; and one 81-year-old man. Authorities referred five counts of first-degree intentional homicide against the suspect, who told authorities that he acted alone. According to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson, the suspect was involved in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he broke through the police barricade at the parade. However, authorities have denied that they were pursuing the suspect at the time of the fatal incident. The act has not been labeled a terrorist attack.
At least five people are dead and several others were left injured after a man operating a red SUV broke through a police barricade and sped through a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, mowing down several individuals, including children and elderly individuals.
Waukesha Police confirmed to reporters on Monday that a total of 48 people were injured during the Sunday evening incident. Two of the 48 injured are children.
The deceased have been identified as one 79-year-old woman; one 71-year-old woman; two 52-year-old women; and one 81-year-old man.
Authorities referred five counts of first-degree intentional homicide against the suspect, who told authorities that he acted alone.
Waukesha Police say Darrell Brooks "intentionally drove his maroon SUV through barricades into a crowd of people" at the Christmas parade
According to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson, the suspect was involved in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he broke through the police barricade at the parade. However, authorities have denied that they were pursuing the suspect at the time of the fatal incident.