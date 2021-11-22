https://sputniknews.com/20211122/waukesha-parade-suspect-charged-with-five-counts-of-intentional-homicide-1090936788.html

Waukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide

Waukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide

At least five people are dead and several others were left injured after a man operating a red SUV broke through a police barricade and sped through a... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

Waukesha Police confirmed to reporters on Monday that a total of 48 people were injured during the Sunday evening incident. Two of the 48 injured are children. The deceased have been identified as one 79-year-old woman; one 71-year-old woman; two 52-year-old women; and one 81-year-old man. Authorities referred five counts of first-degree intentional homicide against the suspect, who told authorities that he acted alone. According to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson, the suspect was involved in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he broke through the police barricade at the parade. However, authorities have denied that they were pursuing the suspect at the time of the fatal incident. The act has not been labeled a terrorist attack.

