https://sputniknews.com/20211122/waukesha-christmas-parade-what-is-known-so-far-about-the-deadly-suv-incident-1090925965.html

Waukesha Christmas Parade: What is Known So Far About the Deadly SUV Incident

Waukesha Christmas Parade: What is Known So Far About the Deadly SUV Incident

Sunday's annual Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin became a tragic, gruesome event when an SUV deliberately ploughed into a crowd of the celebrators... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T13:21+0000

2021-11-22T13:21+0000

2021-11-22T13:21+0000

us

christmas

parade

suv

wisconsin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090927074_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5b1973bd068345b3c42017bc7d9f6a8.jpg

The deadly SUV incident immediately marred the cheerful holiday spirit that had filled the streets of the Wisconsin city on Sunday afternoon. The tragedy occurred at approximately 4:39 p.m. local time, when a red SUV struck a crowd of people who had gathered for the parade. The vehicle ploughed through the crowd, killing at least five people and injuring over 40 others, according to the city authorities.The death toll may rise, the authorities warned, as additional information is being gathered. The Waukesha Police Department said that many people transported themselves to area hospitals.Suspect in CustodyPolice also said that they have a person of interest in custody, but no additional information was immediately available. The police chief said it is currently unknown whether the incident was related to terrorism.In the wake of the tragedy, the White House stated that the administration is closely monitoring the situation. The FBI also responded to the incident, saying that a response is being coordinated by both state and local officials.Community ResponseThe city of about seventy thousand people remains distressed after the tragedy, and city authorities have announced that public schools will be closed on Monday, Roads will also be closed "at least overnight" as everyone is being urged to stay away from the scene. Those who live in the area where roads are closed have been asked to park near the local farmer market and get a police officer to escort them home to stay there until the roads are opened again.Disturbing footage showing the horrific incident emerged on social media, along with the descriptions of the scene from those who happened to witness the SUV mowing down the crowd.'Bodies Flying Everywhere'Those who had to witness the gruesome scene have shared their feelings via media outlets, describing the traumatic episode of the SUV striking the celebrators.Kowalski went on to describe the scene as "horrifying", as there were "quite a few people with broken limbs, like a lot of broken legs, a lot of people shouting with broken legs".Other witnesses elaborated on the vehicle and the way it ploughed through the crowd.She said people were screaming and yelling out their children's names as the scene unfolded.Another witness, Kaylee Staral, told CNN that when the screaming started, some people "almost thought maybe it was Santa", before they knew what was going on when the red SUV appeared and struck the crowd."It looked like he was trying to hit people," another witness reportedly said. "He was swerving back and forth."

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/footage-captures-moment-suv-drove-through-christmas-parade-in-wisconsin-1090911632.html

wisconsin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, christmas, parade, suv, wisconsin