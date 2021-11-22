https://sputniknews.com/20211122/us-billionaire-shoots-down-claims-of-controlling-montana-town-police-force-having-personal-harem-1090928906.html

US Billionaire Shoots Down Claims of Controlling Montana Town Police Force, Having Personal 'Harem'

Michael Goguen, a 57-year old tech billionaire from the United States, has slammed claims that he has a “harem” and is controlling local police in a town in Montana.According to the New York Post, Goguen insisted that the aforementioned allegations originate from "disgruntled and vindictive ex-associates".The federal civil complaint filed against Goguen alleges that he has local cops in Whitefish, Montana on his payroll and practically owns the town.One of the accusers, former Amyntor Group head Matthew Marshall, alleged that Goguen forced him into purchasing gifts for the billionaire’s alleged mistresses, as well as to provide “hush-money payoffs” to “Goguen’s acquaintances and employees who had ‘learned too much’ about Goguen’s sexual misconduct and crimes.” Goguen, however, noted that earlier this month, Marshall accepted a plea deal in Montana on charges of wire fraud, tax evasion and obtaining money from Goguen through false pretences, agreeing to pay $3.5 million in restitution; the sentencing is expected to take place next year.Another one of Goguen’s accusers, Bryan Nash, pleaded guilty last year to blackmailing Goguen and was sentenced to five years of probation.The lawsuit, filed by four former Amyntor Group employees earlier this year, claims more than $800 million in damages.

