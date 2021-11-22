https://sputniknews.com/20211122/uk-invites-asean-to-attend-g-7-meet-amid-criticism-of-aukus-in-indo-pacific--1090915196.html

UK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific

UK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific

The invitation from the UK came on the day Chinese President Xi Jinping and ASEAN leaders announced the establishment of a China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T08:43+0000

2021-11-22T08:43+0000

2021-11-22T08:43+0000

aukus

france

indonesia

malaysia

joe biden

xi jinping

asean

southeast asia

emmanuel macron

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090349376_0:0:3309:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_05efca7c6247ce79f7bb2f28c5d61c56.jpg

The UK has invited the 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to attend a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Liverpool from 10 to 12 December. The UK government has termed the decision to invite these nations for the first time as a "sign of the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt".Besides the ASEAN members, Foreign Secretary Truss will also welcome her counterparts from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the EU.The announcement has come amid wide criticism of AUKUS -- a trilateral agreement between the US, UK, and Australia -- by the ASEAN nations, notably Malaysia and Indonesia. Commenting on AUKUS on Saturday, Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto reckoned: "Our position is that of course South-East Asia should remain nuclear-free, and the fear is that this will spark an arms race, this will spark more countries seeking nuclear submarines, and we know now that the technology is there."The Malaysian Defence Minister, Hishammuddin Hussein, has advised the 10-nation bloc to remain united despite the pivot of global powers in this region, causing tensions.The minister reminded the regional and global powers about the beginning of the First World War, which was also accidental.The White House announced on Friday that the three nations had reached an agreement on the transfer of "naval nuclear propulsion information" to the Australian military as part of the deal that founded the AUKUS group on 15 September.Without referring to AUKUS, China's President Xi Jinping on 11 November warned against a return to Cold War tensions in the Asia-Pacific. China Upgraded Ties with ASEANThe first-ever invitation to ASEAN at G-7 also took place on the day when China upgraded ties with ASEAN by announcing its decision to import $150 billion worth of agricultural products over the next five years, offering additional financial assistance to the bloc's economic recovery, as well as providing advanced technology.Since mid-September when AUKUS was announced, China has taken several steps, including holding high-level meetings with the Southeast Asian countries. The 10-nation bloc, ASEAN, has a combined population of 661.5 million people and a combined GDP of around $3 trillion. The inter-governmental organisation of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam also played a significant role in negotiating the RCEP agreement to create one of the world's largest free trade blocs.

france

indonesia

malaysia

southeast asia

china

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

france, indonesia, malaysia, joe biden, xi jinping, asean, southeast asia, emmanuel macron, us, china, nuclear submarines, liz truss, indo-pacific, uk, aukus