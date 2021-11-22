Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/uk-invites-asean-to-attend-g-7-meet-amid-criticism-of-aukus-in-indo-pacific--1090915196.html
UK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific
UK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific
The invitation from the UK came on the day Chinese President Xi Jinping and ASEAN leaders announced the establishment of a China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T08:43+0000
2021-11-22T08:43+0000
aukus
france
indonesia
malaysia
joe biden
xi jinping
asean
southeast asia
emmanuel macron
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090349376_0:0:3309:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_05efca7c6247ce79f7bb2f28c5d61c56.jpg
The UK has invited the 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to attend a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Liverpool from 10 to 12 December. The UK government has termed the decision to invite these nations for the first time as a "sign of the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt".Besides the ASEAN members, Foreign Secretary Truss will also welcome her counterparts from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the EU.The announcement has come amid wide criticism of AUKUS -- a trilateral agreement between the US, UK, and Australia -- by the ASEAN nations, notably Malaysia and Indonesia. Commenting on AUKUS on Saturday, Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto reckoned: "Our position is that of course South-East Asia should remain nuclear-free, and the fear is that this will spark an arms race, this will spark more countries seeking nuclear submarines, and we know now that the technology is there."The Malaysian Defence Minister, Hishammuddin Hussein, has advised the 10-nation bloc to remain united despite the pivot of global powers in this region, causing tensions.The minister reminded the regional and global powers about the beginning of the First World War, which was also accidental.The White House announced on Friday that the three nations had reached an agreement on the transfer of "naval nuclear propulsion information" to the Australian military as part of the deal that founded the AUKUS group on 15 September.Without referring to AUKUS, China's President Xi Jinping on 11 November warned against a return to Cold War tensions in the Asia-Pacific. China Upgraded Ties with ASEANThe first-ever invitation to ASEAN at G-7 also took place on the day when China upgraded ties with ASEAN by announcing its decision to import $150 billion worth of agricultural products over the next five years, offering additional financial assistance to the bloc's economic recovery, as well as providing advanced technology.Since mid-September when AUKUS was announced, China has taken several steps, including holding high-level meetings with the Southeast Asian countries. The 10-nation bloc, ASEAN, has a combined population of 661.5 million people and a combined GDP of around $3 trillion. The inter-governmental organisation of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam also played a significant role in negotiating the RCEP agreement to create one of the world's largest free trade blocs.
france
indonesia
malaysia
southeast asia
china
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090349376_252:0:2983:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8927f152afb0bde91945457e16e2cbcb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, indonesia, malaysia, joe biden, xi jinping, asean, southeast asia, emmanuel macron, us, china, nuclear submarines, liz truss, indo-pacific, uk, aukus

UK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific

08:43 GMT 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron pose for a family photo during their meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear program, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron pose for a family photo during their meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear program, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The invitation from the UK came on the day Chinese President Xi Jinping and ASEAN leaders announced the establishment of a China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Beijing has increased its engagement with the Southeast Asian countries since the announcement of an Australia-UK-US trilateral agreement dubbed AUKUS.
The UK has invited the 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to attend a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Liverpool from 10 to 12 December. The UK government has termed the decision to invite these nations for the first time as a "sign of the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt".

"I will be hosting our friends and partners to discuss how we build closer economic, technology, and security ties globally and deliver for the British people," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

Besides the ASEAN members, Foreign Secretary Truss will also welcome her counterparts from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the EU.
The announcement has come amid wide criticism of AUKUS -- a trilateral agreement between the US, UK, and Australia -- by the ASEAN nations, notably Malaysia and Indonesia.
Commenting on AUKUS on Saturday, Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto reckoned: "Our position is that of course South-East Asia should remain nuclear-free, and the fear is that this will spark an arms race, this will spark more countries seeking nuclear submarines, and we know now that the technology is there."
The Malaysian Defence Minister, Hishammuddin Hussein, has advised the 10-nation bloc to remain united despite the pivot of global powers in this region, causing tensions.

"My concern with the developments of AUKUS – and sometimes it is rhetoric, sometimes it might be increased tensions, it might be reduced dialogue with regards to the two superpowers in our region – as it should not lead to unforeseen, unintended and accidental incidents in the South China Sea," Hussein underlined.

The minister reminded the regional and global powers about the beginning of the First World War, which was also accidental.
The White House announced on Friday that the three nations had reached an agreement on the transfer of "naval nuclear propulsion information" to the Australian military as part of the deal that founded the AUKUS group on 15 September.
Without referring to AUKUS, China's President Xi Jinping on 11 November warned against a return to Cold War tensions in the Asia-Pacific.

Kurt Campbell, the White House co-ordinator for the Indo-Pacific who sat by President Joe Biden during the virtual meeting with Xi, said that "President Xi made very clear that a number of things that the United States is doing cause China some heartburn."

China Upgraded Ties with ASEAN

The first-ever invitation to ASEAN at G-7 also took place on the day when China upgraded ties with ASEAN by announcing its decision to import $150 billion worth of agricultural products over the next five years, offering additional financial assistance to the bloc's economic recovery, as well as providing advanced technology.

"China resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics, wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours and jointly nurture lasting peace in the region and absolutely will not seek hegemony or even less, bully the small," Xi said while attending and chairing a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations on Monday.

Since mid-September when AUKUS was announced, China has taken several steps, including holding high-level meetings with the Southeast Asian countries. The 10-nation bloc, ASEAN, has a combined population of 661.5 million people and a combined GDP of around $3 trillion.
The inter-governmental organisation of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam also played a significant role in negotiating the RCEP agreement to create one of the world's largest free trade blocs.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:44 GMTChannel Migrant Crisis Has Priti Patel 'Battling to Stay in Job' Despite BoJo's 'Soft Spot For Her'
08:43 GMTUK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific
08:43 GMTLibya Not Ready to Normalise Ties With Israel, as Other Acute Issues Take The Lead, Says Journalist
08:40 GMTPalestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution
08:15 GMTSaudi-led Coalition in Yemen Warns of Danger to Global Trade in Red Sea, State Media Reports
07:56 GMTAs Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul
07:52 GMTSaudi Arabia to Host 'Russia - Islamic World' Meeting on 24 November
07:41 GMTXi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
07:02 GMTGreenland Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places After First COVID-19 Death
06:58 GMT'Hard to Believe POTUS on Anything': Tweeps Guffaw as Biden Says 'House Burned With My Wife In It'
06:49 GMTPochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest
06:49 GMTIMF to Resume Granting Long Pending Loans to Support Pakistan's Struggling Economy
06:38 GMTRussian Admiral Says Kursk Sank Following Collision With NATO Sub
06:37 GMTCuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory
06:13 GMTShamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK
06:00 GMTLate Roman Imperial Treasure Found in Russian Forests - Photos
05:53 GMT'A Bit of a Powder Keg': Danish Professor Warns Against Vaccine Mandate
05:44 GMTEurope Spirals Into Mayhem Amid Protests Over Tightened COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
05:34 GMTPolice Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California
05:30 GMTWhy Steve Bannon Indictment Can be Seen as Attack on MAGA Supporters & US Constitutional Principles