Socialists Win 20 Governorships in Venezuela’s Regional Elections, National Electoral Council Says.
Socialists Win 20 Governorships in Venezuela’s Regional Elections, National Electoral Council Says.
The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) secured victory 20 out of a total of 23 governorates in the Sunday elections
"The calculated results reflect the data from 90.21% of the ballots and the participation of 41.8% of voters, in total - 8,151,793 citizens," the head of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, said on Sunday.According to the electoral council, PSUV won 20 governorships, while the opposition won three - Cojedes, Nueva Esparta, and Zulia. PSUV also secured the Mayor's Office of Caracas.A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the Sunday elections.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) secured victory 20 out of a total of 23 governorates in the Sunday elections, the National Electoral Council (CNE) says.
"The calculated results reflect the data from 90.21% of the ballots and the participation of 41.8% of voters, in total - 8,151,793 citizens," the head of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, said on Sunday.
According to the
electoral council
, PSUV won 20 governorships, while the opposition won three - Cojedes, Nueva Esparta, and Zulia. PSUV also secured the Mayor's Office of Caracas.
A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the Sunday elections.