Socialists Win 20 Governorships in Venezuela’s Regional Elections, National Electoral Council Says.

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) secured victory 20 out of a total of 23 governorates in the Sunday elections, the... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

"The calculated results reflect the data from 90.21% of the ballots and the participation of 41.8% of voters, in total - 8,151,793 citizens," the head of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, said on Sunday.According to the electoral council, PSUV won 20 governorships, while the opposition won three - Cojedes, Nueva Esparta, and Zulia. PSUV also secured the Mayor's Office of Caracas.A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the Sunday elections.

