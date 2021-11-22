Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/shamima-begum-wants-to-stand-trial-in-uk-1090914725.html
Shamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK
Shamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK
Shamima Begum was stripped of her UK citizenship in 2019 after she told reporters who found her in a Syrian detention camp that she did not regret having... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T06:13+0000
2021-11-22T06:13+0000
syria
daesh
shamima begum
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082363758_0:21:3072:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_f5acccab754e6eaaaa867367f887a691.jpg
Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria as a teenager to join Daesh*, told Sky News she wants to go on trial in Britain.The ex-jihadi wife claims that the only crime she had committed is travelling to Syria.According to Begum, who is currently held in a prison camp in Syria, she had been groomed for "weeks and weeks and maybe even months and months” before her final decision to join the terrorist group. Shamima Begum, who was 15 when she travelled to Syria in 2015 to marry a Daesh terrorist and was later stripped of her UK citizenship, asked the British people to forgive her and said she was prepared to face terror charges in the UK in order to return to her country.In July 2020, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK, but the Home Office subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082363758_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9968f075895b41daabd0e4ce667668dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, daesh, shamima begum, uk

Shamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK

06:13 GMT 22.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / LAURA LEANIn this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London.
In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / LAURA LEAN
Subscribe
Shamima Begum was stripped of her UK citizenship in 2019 after she told reporters who found her in a Syrian detention camp that she did not regret having travelled to Syria to marry a jihadist.
Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria as a teenager to join Daesh*, told Sky News she wants to go on trial in Britain.

"I'm willing to fight them in a court of law but I'm not being given a chance," she said.

The ex-jihadi wife claims that the only crime she had committed is travelling to Syria.
"I didn't hate Britain, I hated my life really," she said. "I felt very constricted, and I felt I couldn't live the life that I wanted in the UK as a British woman."
According to Begum, who is currently held in a prison camp in Syria, she had been groomed for "weeks and weeks and maybe even months and months” before her final decision to join the terrorist group.
Shamima Begum, who was 15 when she travelled to Syria in 2015 to marry a Daesh terrorist and was later stripped of her UK citizenship, asked the British people to forgive her and said she was prepared to face terror charges in the UK in order to return to her country.
In July 2020, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK, but the Home Office subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:58 GMT'Hard to Believe POTUS on Anything': Tweeps Guffaw as Biden Says 'House Burned With My Wife In It'
06:49 GMTPochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest
06:49 GMTIMF to Resume Granting Long Pending Loans to Support Pakistan's Struggling Economy
06:38 GMTRussian Admiral Says Kursk Sank Following Collision With NATO Sub
06:37 GMTCuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory
06:13 GMTShamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK
06:00 GMTLate Roman Imperial Treasure Found in Russian Forests - Photos
05:53 GMT'A Bit of a Powder Keg': Danish Professor Warns Against Vaccine Mandate
05:44 GMTEurope Spirals Into Mayhem Amid Protests Over Tightened COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
05:34 GMTPolice Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California
05:30 GMTWhy Steve Bannon Indictment Can be Seen as Attack on MAGA Supporters & US Constitutional Principles
05:26 GMTUK NHS Waiting List May Reach 6 Million by End of Year, Sajid Javid Warns
05:03 GMTSaab Eyes 'Sweden's Largest Export Order Ever' Amid Fierce Competition, Analysts' Scepticism
04:53 GMTSocialists Win 20 Governorships in Venezuela’s Regional Elections, National Electoral Council Says.
04:49 GMT'It's My Honour': Trump Receives Taekwondo Black Belt - Photo
04:04 GMTIOC Meets With Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai in 30-Minute Video Call
03:45 GMTHenry Kissinger: 'All-Out Attack' Against Taiwan by China Unlikely to Take Place in Next 10 Years
03:26 GMTFootage Captures Moment SUV Drove Through Christmas Parade in Wisconsin
02:46 GMTLive Updates: Five Dead, Over 40 Injured After Vehicle Plows Through Wisconsin Christmas Parade
02:10 GMTWisconsin Police Chief: Unclear if Attack on Christmas Parade is Related to Terrorism