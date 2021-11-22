https://sputniknews.com/20211122/shamima-begum-wants-to-stand-trial-in-uk-1090914725.html

Shamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK

Shamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK

Shamima Begum was stripped of her UK citizenship in 2019 after she told reporters who found her in a Syrian detention camp that she did not regret having... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T06:13+0000

2021-11-22T06:13+0000

2021-11-22T06:13+0000

syria

daesh

shamima begum

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082363758_0:21:3072:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_f5acccab754e6eaaaa867367f887a691.jpg

Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria as a teenager to join Daesh*, told Sky News she wants to go on trial in Britain.The ex-jihadi wife claims that the only crime she had committed is travelling to Syria.According to Begum, who is currently held in a prison camp in Syria, she had been groomed for "weeks and weeks and maybe even months and months” before her final decision to join the terrorist group. Shamima Begum, who was 15 when she travelled to Syria in 2015 to marry a Daesh terrorist and was later stripped of her UK citizenship, asked the British people to forgive her and said she was prepared to face terror charges in the UK in order to return to her country.In July 2020, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK, but the Home Office subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

syria, daesh, shamima begum, uk