Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/saudi-arabia-to-host-russia---islamic-world-meeting-on-24-november-1090916706.html
Saudi Arabia to Host 'Russia - Islamic World' Meeting on 24 November
Saudi Arabia to Host 'Russia - Islamic World' Meeting on 24 November
Jeddah (UNA-OIC) – The city of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Group of Strategic Vision meeting "Russia - Islamic world" on 24 November... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T07:52+0000
2021-11-22T07:52+0000
world
saudi arabia
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090916781_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_976369aa994242ea16e450f110eb52d9.jpg
The meeting will bring together officials, scholars and thinkers from Russia and the Islamic world, who will gather to discuss issues which affect the interests of both parties and enhance cooperation in the face of existing challenges.It fits within the framework of Russia's efforts to strengthen its relations with the Islamic world, and as part of Saudi Arabia's initiative to foster a dialogue between people from different cultures and different religious backgrounds, as the Kingdom is hosting the event for the second time after hosting the fourth session in Jeddah in 2008. The Group of Strategic Vision "Russia - Islamic world" was created in 2006 under the leadership of former Russian Foreign Minister Yevgeny Primakov and Ex-President of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev after the Russian Federation joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as an observer. The Group has held meetings in Moscow, Kazan, Istanbul, Jeddah and Kuwait. Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed each meeting of the Group of Strategic Vision with a welcome message. The Group consists of 33 famous statesmen and public figures from 27 Muslim states, including former prime ministers, foreign ministers, a number of the most prominent theologians of the Islamic East from Indonesia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, and many others. The group is currently focused on developing measures to strengthen long-term cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries, coordinating joint measures to combat international terrorism, and the practical implementation of the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic world. On 28-30 November 2019, Ufa, the capital and largest city of the Republic of Bashkortostan in Russia, hosted the latest annual edition of the Group of Strategic Vision "Russia-Islamic world", dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the OIC. The meeting was held under the theme "Interfaith harmony: The Experience of Russia and Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation".
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090916781_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1acffbc2605010f21f3c833eb7f3a38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, saudi arabia, russia

Saudi Arabia to Host 'Russia - Islamic World' Meeting on 24 November

07:52 GMT 22.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / KHALED DESOUKIA general view shows al-Tawhid square on the corniche in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah on November 29, 2008
A general view shows al-Tawhid square on the corniche in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah on November 29, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / KHALED DESOUKI
Subscribe
Jeddah (UNA-OIC) – The city of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Group of Strategic Vision meeting "Russia - Islamic world" on 24 November. The theme of this year's event will be "Dialogue and Prospects for Cooperation".
The meeting will bring together officials, scholars and thinkers from Russia and the Islamic world, who will gather to discuss issues which affect the interests of both parties and enhance cooperation in the face of existing challenges.
It fits within the framework of Russia's efforts to strengthen its relations with the Islamic world, and as part of Saudi Arabia's initiative to foster a dialogue between people from different cultures and different religious backgrounds, as the Kingdom is hosting the event for the second time after hosting the fourth session in Jeddah in 2008.
The Group of Strategic Vision "Russia - Islamic world" was created in 2006 under the leadership of former Russian Foreign Minister Yevgeny Primakov and Ex-President of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev after the Russian Federation joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as an observer.
The Group has held meetings in Moscow, Kazan, Istanbul, Jeddah and Kuwait. Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed each meeting of the Group of Strategic Vision with a welcome message.
The Group consists of 33 famous statesmen and public figures from 27 Muslim states, including former prime ministers, foreign ministers, a number of the most prominent theologians of the Islamic East from Indonesia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, and many others. The group is currently focused on developing measures to strengthen long-term cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries, coordinating joint measures to combat international terrorism, and the practical implementation of the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic world.
On 28-30 November 2019, Ufa, the capital and largest city of the Republic of Bashkortostan in Russia, hosted the latest annual edition of the Group of Strategic Vision "Russia-Islamic world", dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the OIC. The meeting was held under the theme "Interfaith harmony: The Experience of Russia and Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation".
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:15 GMTSaudi-led Coalition in Yemen Warns of Danger to Global Trade in Red Sea, State Media Reports
07:56 GMTAs Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul
07:52 GMTSaudi Arabia to Host 'Russia - Islamic World' Meeting on 24 November
07:41 GMTXi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
07:02 GMTGreenland Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places After First COVID-19 Death
06:58 GMT'Hard to Believe POTUS on Anything': Tweeps Guffaw as Biden Says 'House Burned With My Wife In It'
06:49 GMTPochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest
06:49 GMTIMF to Resume Granting Long Pending Loans to Support Pakistan's Struggling Economy
06:38 GMTRussian Admiral Says Kursk Sank Following Collision With NATO Sub
06:37 GMTCuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory
06:13 GMTShamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK
06:00 GMTLate Roman Imperial Treasure Found in Russian Forests - Photos
05:53 GMT'A Bit of a Powder Keg': Danish Professor Warns Against Vaccine Mandate
05:44 GMTEurope Spirals Into Mayhem Amid Protests Over Tightened COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
05:34 GMTPolice Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California
05:30 GMTWhy Steve Bannon Indictment Can be Seen as Attack on MAGA Supporters & US Constitutional Principles
05:26 GMTUK NHS Waiting List May Reach 6 Million by End of Year, Sajid Javid Warns
05:03 GMTSaab Eyes 'Sweden's Largest Export Order Ever' Amid Fierce Competition, Analysts' Scepticism
04:53 GMTSocialists Win 20 Governorships in Venezuela’s Regional Elections, National Electoral Council Says.
04:49 GMT'It's My Honour': Trump Receives Taekwondo Black Belt - Photo