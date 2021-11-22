Registration was successful!
Russian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany
Russian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany
Moscow (Sputnik) – Russian exporters of medical equipment held more than 200 meetings to discuss more than $36 million of products at the largest international... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
“From 15 to 18 November the largest international medical exhibition Medica 2021 was held in Düsseldorf, Germany. With the support of REC, 22 Russian companies producing medical products took part in the exhibition. On average, the business potential of one meeting amounted to $172 thousand, while the overall potential of the meetings amounted to more than $36 million,” the REC informed. REC traditionally organises targeted meetings with potential buyers for each exporter. “After four days of work of Russian exposition, a total of 207 business meetings have been held at the exhibition,” the REC added.As a result of targeted meetings, Russian companies concluded contracts and signed agreements on the delivery of their products to foreign markets. For example, Triton Electronic Systems LTD has signed a supplement to the contract for the amount of 945 thousand euros for the supply of multi-gas monitors. The contract provides for the supply of AMG-06 Anesthesia monitors to EU countries and worldwide through a global European distributor. Arrangements have also been made for the future deliveries of intensive care and resuscitation equipment worth 3 million euros over the next two years. Intensive care and resuscitation equipment of Triton Electronic Systems LTD is already supplied to 40 countries. LLC “Medical Biological Union” and the company “First Med” from Egypt have also signed an agreement on delivery of laboratory diagnostic kits, test materials for haematological analysers and standard serum panels to the Egyptian market. LLC “Razvitie” has concluded contracts with Sandor Medicaid’s Pvt. Ltd from India and Echo Medical Supplies from Jordan. Details of the agreement (volumes of deliveries) are under discussion between the parties concerned.The same documents have been signed by LLC “Potok Inter” and Sana Klinik Service GmbH (Germany).
Russian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany

14:29 GMT 22.11.2021
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bankRussian Export Centre during Innoprom-2021 conference in Yekaterinburg, Russia
Moscow (Sputnik) – Russian exporters of medical equipment held more than 200 meetings to discuss more than $36 million of products at the largest international medical exhibition Medica 2021 in Düsseldorf, the Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF Group) reported.
"From 15 to 18 November the largest international medical exhibition Medica 2021 was held in Düsseldorf, Germany. With the support of REC, 22 Russian companies producing medical products took part in the exhibition. On average, the business potential of one meeting amounted to $172 thousand, while the overall potential of the meetings amounted to more than $36 million," the REC informed.
REC traditionally organises targeted meetings with potential buyers for each exporter. "After four days of work of Russian exposition, a total of 207 business meetings have been held at the exhibition," the REC added.
As a result of targeted meetings, Russian companies concluded contracts and signed agreements on the delivery of their products to foreign markets. For example, Triton Electronic Systems LTD has signed a supplement to the contract for the amount of 945 thousand euros for the supply of multi-gas monitors. The contract provides for the supply of AMG-06 Anesthesia monitors to EU countries and worldwide through a global European distributor.
Russian Export Centre - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
Medica Düsseldorf 2021: REC Supports Participation of Over 20 Russian Companies
16 November, 09:54 GMT
16 November, 09:54 GMT
Arrangements have also been made for the future deliveries of intensive care and resuscitation equipment worth 3 million euros over the next two years. Intensive care and resuscitation equipment of Triton Electronic Systems LTD is already supplied to 40 countries. LLC "Medical Biological Union" and the company "First Med" from Egypt have also signed an agreement on delivery of laboratory diagnostic kits, test materials for haematological analysers and standard serum panels to the Egyptian market. LLC "Razvitie" has concluded contracts with Sandor Medicaid's Pvt. Ltd from India and Echo Medical Supplies from Jordan. Details of the agreement (volumes of deliveries) are under discussion between the parties concerned.
The same documents have been signed by LLC "Potok Inter" and Sana Klinik Service GmbH (Germany).
