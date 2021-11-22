https://sputniknews.com/20211122/russian-admiral-says-kursk-sank-following-collision-with-nato-sub-1090915053.html

Russian Admiral Says Kursk Sank Following Collision With NATO Sub

Russian Admiral Says Kursk Sank Following Collision With NATO Sub

The Kursk, a Russian nuclear submarine, sank on 12 August 2000, during a Northern Fleet drill at a depth of 108 meters, killing all 118 crew members. According... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to a Russian Admiral, the sinking of the Kursk was the result of a collision with a NATO submarine. The ship's demise in 2000 remains one of the most tragic losses in the history of the Russian Navy.The foreign submarine that had “collided” with the Kursk was subsequently spotted the off the coast of Norway by an anti-submarine Russian Navy plane, Admiral Vyacheslav Popov, former commander of the Northern Fleet (1999-2001), told Sputnik.Furthermore, the admiral claimed that he knows the name of the submarine in question “with 90 percent certainty”. However, he emphasised that he cannot publish the evidence to back up his claims.According to Popov, the NATO submarine was tracking the Kursk, but came too close to it, “or the Kursk's manoeuvre led to the loss of contact”. He emphasised that the foreign submarine was damaged as a result of a collision with the Kursk and the subsequent explosion.The admiral also recalled that the exercises of the Northern Fleet in August 2000 took place in both Russian and neutral waters. According to Popov, three foreign submarines were gathering reconnaissance during the drills.Russian and foreign media reports identified the USS Memphis and USS Toledo nuclear submarines, as well as the HMS Splendid as being in the exercise area. The Russian Defence Ministry requested the Pentagon to inspect the Memphis and the Toledo, but was denied its request, given “all the submarines are in working order”. A similar answer was received from London, according to Russian media.The Kursk sank on 12 August 2000, during a Northern Fleet drill in the Barents Sea 175 kilometres from the Severomorsk navy base at a depth of 108 meters, killing all 118 crew members. The official story blamed a torpedo explosion on board and the subsequent detonation of ammunition.

