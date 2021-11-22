Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/police-continue-search-for-looters-who-robbed-nordstrom-store-in-california-1090914355.html
Police Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California
Police Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Walnut Creek police are warning of possible organized theft after about 80 people stole from a local Nordstrom store in California. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T05:34+0000
2021-11-22T05:34+0000
us
california
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083003158_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94a7a69a00c1b76eaee296f8015f59c6.jpg
"The Walnut Creek Police Department is actively monitoring intelligence that indicates the group of thieves who stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are considering similar activity later today," police said on Twitter on Sunday.Earlier on Sunday, the Walnut Creek police said that they were investigating an organized theft at the Nordstrom store.According to police, two Nordstrom employees were assaulted and one was pepper sprayed. One of the three people arrested had a firearm.According to local media reports, about 25 cars blocked the street on Saturday night and looters rushed into the Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, later getting back into their cars and fleeing with goods.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083003158_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f04fcb39c32015569140178f345b2a5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, california, police

Police Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California

05:34 GMT 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / PETER DASILVAPolice secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021.
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / PETER DASILVA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Walnut Creek police are warning of possible organized theft after about 80 people stole from a local Nordstrom store in California.
"The Walnut Creek Police Department is actively monitoring intelligence that indicates the group of thieves who stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are considering similar activity later today," police said on Twitter on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, the Walnut Creek police said that they were investigating an organized theft at the Nordstrom store.
"Three people are under arrest today following an organized theft at the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom in Walnut Creek last night," the police said, explaining that they received 911 calls on Saturday when "approximately 80 people entered the store and immediately began stealing merchandise."
According to police, two Nordstrom employees were assaulted and one was pepper sprayed. One of the three people arrested had a firearm.
"The remaining participants in this criminal mob fled from the area in cars at high speeds," police said.
According to local media reports, about 25 cars blocked the street on Saturday night and looters rushed into the Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, later getting back into their cars and fleeing with goods.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:44 GMTEurope Spirals Into Mayhem Amid Protests Over Tightened COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
05:34 GMTPolice Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California
05:30 GMTWhy Steve Bannon Indictment Can be Seen as Attack on MAGA Supporters & US Constitutional Principles
05:26 GMTUK NHS Waiting List May Reach 6 Million by End of Year, Sajid Javid Warns
05:03 GMTSaab Eyes 'Sweden's Largest Export Order Ever' Amid Fierce Competition, Analysts' Scepticism
04:53 GMTSocialists Win 20 Governorships in Venezuela’s Regional Elections, National Electoral Council Says.
04:49 GMT'It's My Honour': Trump Receives Taekwondo Black Belt - Photo
04:04 GMTIOC Meets With Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai in 30-Minute Video Call
03:45 GMTHenry Kissinger: 'All-Out Attack' Against Taiwan by China Unlikely to Take Place in Next 10 Years
03:26 GMTFootage Captures Moment SUV Drove Through Christmas Parade in Wisconsin
02:46 GMTLive Updates: Wisconsin Police Arrest Person of Interest Amid Ongoing 'Fluid' Investigation
02:10 GMTWisconsin Police Chief: Unclear if Attack on Christmas Parade is Related to Terrorism
01:04 GMTTed Cruz: US Should Compete Against China in 2022 Winter Olympics And 'Kick Their Commie A**es'
00:30 GMTUS Reportedly Shared Intel Maps With European Allies Showing Alleged 'Buildup' of Russian Troops
YesterdayMore Than 20 Injured After SUV Plows Through Wisconsin Parade, One Person of Interest Arrested
YesterdayWins & Losses: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Proud of Manchester United Tenure
YesterdayCharity Group Reveals Two Out of 17 Kidnapped Missionaries Have Been Released in Haiti
YesterdayIs Mike Pence Laying Ground for GOP Primary Run Against Old Boss Trump?
Yesterday'No Time for Parlor Games': Buttigieg Denies Feud With Harris Amid Reports of West Wing Favoritism
YesterdayPhotos: First Civil Flight in 20 Years Lands at Afghanistan's Jalalabad Airfield