Palestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution

"The US administration [according to Biden] considers us partners in peace negotiations, believes in solving the conflict through the creation of two states, opposes settlement activities ... We are waiting for the fulfillment of these US commitments," Abbas said.Abbas also said that US President Joe Biden told him that his administration’s policy differs from the one pursued by his predecessor.Mahmoud Abbas said that he expects the US consulate in East Jerusalem to resume operations.According to Abbas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US consulate will provide services to the Palestinians work with the US State Department directly, and be independent of the US embassy to Israel.Mahmoud Abbas expects to discuss ways to revive a political dialogue in Palestinian Authority with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.The Palestinian leader also intends to "consult" with Putin and inform him about the latest developments in the region.Palestinian Authority will hold general elections when Israel gives permission to hold them in East Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas added."We will hold elections in Palestine [parliamentary and presidential] as soon as we receive permission to hold them in Jerusalem. Earlier, elections were held in Jerusalem, according to agreements signed between the two sides," Abbas said.

