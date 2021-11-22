Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/palestinian-authority-expects-us-to-fulfill-obligations-on-middle-east-conflict-resolution-1090918497.html
Palestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution
Palestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution
RAMALLAH (Sputnik) - Palestinian Authority expects the United States to fulfill its obligations on peaceful resolution of the Middle East conflict, President... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T08:40+0000
2021-11-22T08:40+0000
mahmoud abbas
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082874417_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_184e062dd7445ed581b5ef75bf1f31b3.jpg
"The US administration [according to Biden] considers us partners in peace negotiations, believes in solving the conflict through the creation of two states, opposes settlement activities ... We are waiting for the fulfillment of these US commitments," Abbas said.Abbas also said that US President Joe Biden told him that his administration’s policy differs from the one pursued by his predecessor.Mahmoud Abbas said that he expects the US consulate in East Jerusalem to resume operations.According to Abbas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US consulate will provide services to the Palestinians work with the US State Department directly, and be independent of the US embassy to Israel.Mahmoud Abbas expects to discuss ways to revive a political dialogue in Palestinian Authority with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.The Palestinian leader also intends to "consult" with Putin and inform him about the latest developments in the region.Palestinian Authority will hold general elections when Israel gives permission to hold them in East Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas added."We will hold elections in Palestine [parliamentary and presidential] as soon as we receive permission to hold them in Jerusalem. Earlier, elections were held in Jerusalem, according to agreements signed between the two sides," Abbas said.
Tu en as pas marre d'attendre que le Loup vienne défendre tes brebis ?? Lâche les Mollosses !!!
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082874417_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56f05314f3df4cc898f201d6f50d8a68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mahmoud abbas, middle east

Palestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution

08:40 GMT 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Majdi MohammedPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
Subscribe
RAMALLAH (Sputnik) - Palestinian Authority expects the United States to fulfill its obligations on peaceful resolution of the Middle East conflict, President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik.
"The US administration [according to Biden] considers us partners in peace negotiations, believes in solving the conflict through the creation of two states, opposes settlement activities ... We are waiting for the fulfillment of these US commitments," Abbas said.
Abbas also said that US President Joe Biden told him that his administration’s policy differs from the one pursued by his predecessor.
Mahmoud Abbas said that he expects the US consulate in East Jerusalem to resume operations.
"The decision to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem is part of the obligations of the US administration ... We will not accept anything else, since East Jerusalem has been an occupied city since 1967, it is the eternal capital of the Palestinian state," Abbas said.
According to Abbas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US consulate will provide services to the Palestinians work with the US State Department directly, and be independent of the US embassy to Israel.
Mahmoud Abbas expects to discuss ways to revive a political dialogue in Palestinian Authority with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

"During the visit, ways of reviving the political process will be discussed ... We have previously stated our desire to hold an international peace conference under the auspices of the Middle East Quartet in accordance with international resolutions, and therefore we are confident in Russian support for our efforts in this direction," Abbas said.

The Palestinian leader also intends to "consult" with Putin and inform him about the latest developments in the region.
Palestinian Authority will hold general elections when Israel gives permission to hold them in East Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas added.

"We will hold elections in Palestine [parliamentary and presidential] as soon as we receive permission to hold them in Jerusalem. Earlier, elections were held in Jerusalem, according to agreements signed between the two sides," Abbas said.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Tu en as pas marre d'attendre que le Loup vienne défendre tes brebis ?? Lâche les Mollosses !!!
STABOU Youssef
22 November, 11:51 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:44 GMTChannel Migrant Crisis Has Priti Patel 'Battling to Stay in Job' Despite BoJo's 'Soft Spot For Her'
08:43 GMTUK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific
08:43 GMTLibya Not Ready to Normalise Ties With Israel, as Other Acute Issues Take The Lead, Says Journalist
08:40 GMTPalestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution
08:15 GMTSaudi-led Coalition in Yemen Warns of Danger to Global Trade in Red Sea, State Media Reports
07:56 GMTAs Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul
07:52 GMTSaudi Arabia to Host 'Russia - Islamic World' Meeting on 24 November
07:41 GMTXi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
07:02 GMTGreenland Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places After First COVID-19 Death
06:58 GMT'Hard to Believe POTUS on Anything': Tweeps Guffaw as Biden Says 'House Burned With My Wife In It'
06:49 GMTPochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest
06:49 GMTIMF to Resume Granting Long Pending Loans to Support Pakistan's Struggling Economy
06:38 GMTRussian Admiral Says Kursk Sank Following Collision With NATO Sub
06:37 GMTCuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory
06:13 GMTShamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK
06:00 GMTLate Roman Imperial Treasure Found in Russian Forests - Photos
05:53 GMT'A Bit of a Powder Keg': Danish Professor Warns Against Vaccine Mandate
05:44 GMTEurope Spirals Into Mayhem Amid Protests Over Tightened COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
05:34 GMTPolice Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California
05:30 GMTWhy Steve Bannon Indictment Can be Seen as Attack on MAGA Supporters & US Constitutional Principles