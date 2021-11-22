Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/netherlands-rutte-slams-recent-covid-19-protests-as-violence-by-idiots-1090928120.html
Netherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'
Netherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'
22.11.2021
"Demonstrations are part of the rule of law, but what I will not stand for is idiots who use blatant violence against the people who work every day to keep this country safe," Rutte said, as quoted by Dutch public broadcaster NOS.The acting prime minister stressed that the recent events were "pure violence that has nothing to do with demonstrations."On Friday, a violent protest took place in Rotterdam with participants launching fireworks and throwing rocks at the police, with over 50 people detained. This was followed by civil unrest in several cities across the country over the weekend, with the tally of those detained during the three-day protests reaching over 100 people.The protests followed the announcement of a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be effective until 4 December. The restrictions obligate essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 8 p.m. local time [19:00 GMT]. Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 6 p.m. [17:00 GMT]. Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, movies, and theatres. Social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were advised to work from home.
Netherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'

13:36 GMT 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / Sven Simcic - Video In VerzetProtesters watch a motorcycle burning in Rotterdam, Netherlands November 20, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Video recorded November 20, 2021
Protesters watch a motorcycle burning in Rotterdam, Netherlands November 20, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Video recorded November 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / Sven Simcic - Video In Verzet
PARIS (Sputnik) - Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday condemned the recent demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions, describing them as violent acts by "idiots" under the guise of protest.
"Demonstrations are part of the rule of law, but what I will not stand for is idiots who use blatant violence against the people who work every day to keep this country safe," Rutte said, as quoted by Dutch public broadcaster NOS.
The acting prime minister stressed that the recent events were "pure violence that has nothing to do with demonstrations."
On Friday, a violent protest took place in Rotterdam with participants launching fireworks and throwing rocks at the police, with over 50 people detained. This was followed by civil unrest in several cities across the country over the weekend, with the tally of those detained during the three-day protests reaching over 100 people.
The protests followed the announcement of a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be effective until 4 December. The restrictions obligate essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 8 p.m. local time [19:00 GMT]. Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 6 p.m. [17:00 GMT]. Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, movies, and theatres. Social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were advised to work from home.
