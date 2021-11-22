https://sputniknews.com/20211122/michael-cohen-released-from-prison-sentence-claims-trumps-fragile-ego-will-prevent-2024-bid-1090938642.html

Michael Cohen Released From Prison Sentence, Claims Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Will Prevent 2024 Bid

Michael Cohen Released From Prison Sentence, Claims Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Will Prevent 2024 Bid

Michael Cohen, who previously served as former US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer for a period of years, was officially released from prison on Monday... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

Cohen initially served out his sentence in prison before later serving out the remainder in home confinement due to Covid concerns. He began his sentence in May of 2020, and is now expected to undergo an additional three years of supervised release.Trump's former lawyer pleaded guilty to nine federal charges, including tax fraud, lying to Congress, and paying off two women to prevent them from going public with their allegations of sexual affairs with Donald Trump.In a statement made outside a New York federal courthouse, Cohen said, "I will continue to provide information, testimony, documents and my full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law."Following Cohen’s release from prison, he told CNN that he believes Trump will be indicted, saying, “I believe, personally, that they have more than enough in order to bring the indictments yesterday.”He added that he believes that the information and leads he has provided prosecutors are more than enough to indict the former president, adding that “the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they always come full circle.”Cohen also gave his opinion on Trump’s 2024 presidential plans, saying, “Donald will not run, because first of all, he has an incredibly fragile ego. He lost by what? Nine million votes the first time, he will lose by more than nine million the second, and his fragile ego cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser.”He later added that Trump’s supposed 2024 presidential run is, “nothing more than the world’s greatest grift. He’s bringing in money greater than when he had the Trump organization and all its assets. So why would he give this up?”Cohen was Trump’s personal lawyer and self-described political ‘fixer’ from 2006 to 2018. He at first refused to turn on the former president amidst the investigations until federal authorities raided his home, office, and hotel room in 2018.Cohen sued William Burr, Trump’s Attorney General from February 2019 to December 2020, for allegedly using the Justice Department to retaliate against Cohen over his plans to write a tell-all book about Trump. Since then Cohen has released a book about Trump and reportedly has plans to write another.

