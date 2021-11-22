Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/michael-cohen-released-from-prison-sentence-claims-trumps-fragile-ego-will-prevent-2024-bid-1090938642.html
Michael Cohen Released From Prison Sentence, Claims Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Will Prevent 2024 Bid
Michael Cohen Released From Prison Sentence, Claims Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Will Prevent 2024 Bid
Michael Cohen, who previously served as former US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer for a period of years, was officially released from prison on Monday... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T21:56+0000
2021-11-22T21:54+0000
donald trump
michael cohen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082026504_0:71:2000:1196_1920x0_80_0_0_bcb5c8505c9811ccbe6e721d77080764.jpg
Cohen initially served out his sentence in prison before later serving out the remainder in home confinement due to Covid concerns. He began his sentence in May of 2020, and is now expected to undergo an additional three years of supervised release.Trump's former lawyer pleaded guilty to nine federal charges, including tax fraud, lying to Congress, and paying off two women to prevent them from going public with their allegations of sexual affairs with Donald Trump.In a statement made outside a New York federal courthouse, Cohen said, "I will continue to provide information, testimony, documents and my full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law."Following Cohen’s release from prison, he told CNN that he believes Trump will be indicted, saying, “I believe, personally, that they have more than enough in order to bring the indictments yesterday.”He added that he believes that the information and leads he has provided prosecutors are more than enough to indict the former president, adding that “the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they always come full circle.”Cohen also gave his opinion on Trump’s 2024 presidential plans, saying, “Donald will not run, because first of all, he has an incredibly fragile ego. He lost by what? Nine million votes the first time, he will lose by more than nine million the second, and his fragile ego cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser.”He later added that Trump’s supposed 2024 presidential run is, “nothing more than the world’s greatest grift. He’s bringing in money greater than when he had the Trump organization and all its assets. So why would he give this up?”Cohen was Trump’s personal lawyer and self-described political ‘fixer’ from 2006 to 2018. He at first refused to turn on the former president amidst the investigations until federal authorities raided his home, office, and hotel room in 2018.Cohen sued William Burr, Trump’s Attorney General from February 2019 to December 2020, for allegedly using the Justice Department to retaliate against Cohen over his plans to write a tell-all book about Trump. Since then Cohen has released a book about Trump and reportedly has plans to write another.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082026504_221:0:2000:1334_1920x0_80_0_0_ccd3ffd99d2af7072746260d836ce268.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, michael cohen

Michael Cohen Released From Prison Sentence, Claims Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Will Prevent 2024 Bid

21:56 GMT 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Craig RuttleIn this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York
In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Michael Cohen, who previously served as former US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer for a period of years, was officially released from prison on Monday after having served some three years.
Cohen initially served out his sentence in prison before later serving out the remainder in home confinement due to Covid concerns. He began his sentence in May of 2020, and is now expected to undergo an additional three years of supervised release.
Trump's former lawyer pleaded guilty to nine federal charges, including tax fraud, lying to Congress, and paying off two women to prevent them from going public with their allegations of sexual affairs with Donald Trump.
In a statement made outside a New York federal courthouse, Cohen said, "I will continue to provide information, testimony, documents and my full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law."
Following Cohen’s release from prison, he told CNN that he believes Trump will be indicted, saying, “I believe, personally, that they have more than enough in order to bring the indictments yesterday.”
He added that he believes that the information and leads he has provided prosecutors are more than enough to indict the former president, adding that “the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they always come full circle.”
Cohen also gave his opinion on Trump’s 2024 presidential plans, saying, “Donald will not run, because first of all, he has an incredibly fragile ego. He lost by what? Nine million votes the first time, he will lose by more than nine million the second, and his fragile ego cannot stand to be considered a two-time loser.”
He later added that Trump’s supposed 2024 presidential run is, “nothing more than the world’s greatest grift. He’s bringing in money greater than when he had the Trump organization and all its assets. So why would he give this up?”
Cohen was Trump’s personal lawyer and self-described political ‘fixer’ from 2006 to 2018. He at first refused to turn on the former president amidst the investigations until federal authorities raided his home, office, and hotel room in 2018.
Cohen sued William Burr, Trump’s Attorney General from February 2019 to December 2020, for allegedly using the Justice Department to retaliate against Cohen over his plans to write a tell-all book about Trump. Since then Cohen has released a book about Trump and reportedly has plans to write another.
400001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:56 GMTMichael Cohen Released From Prison Sentence, Claims Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Will Prevent 2024 Bid
21:20 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2
21:05 GMTUS Will Not Engage in Unilateral Steps on Iran Nuclear Program - State Dept.
20:51 GMTCourt in Spain's Basque Country Rules COVID Pass Requirement for Night Venues Illegal
20:48 GMTBlinken Says Maduro Deprived Venezuelans of Free, Fair Elections in Sunday Vote
20:36 GMTScholars: US & EU Using 'Ukraine Invasion' Story to Divert Attention From Growing Domestic Problems
20:03 GMTJan. 6 Committee Ramps Up Demand to Release Trump White House Records
19:52 GMTEthiopian PM Abiy Says Will Lead Army in Anti-TPLF Struggle 'From the Battlefront'
19:11 GMTWaukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
19:09 GMTAmerican Express Ex-Employee Claims He Got Fired for Being White, Media Says
19:06 GMTIllinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media
18:58 GMTNY Assembly Rolls Out Report on Cuomo's Sex Harassment, COVID-19 Response & Nursing Home Scandal
18:05 GMTPakistan to Allow India's Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan to Pass Through Its Territory
17:53 GMTRussian Man Involved in Road Accident Where Corpse Fell Out of Car's Trunk Claims to Be Cannibal
17:45 GMTGazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension
17:15 GMTBelgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
17:10 GMTDoc Sheds Light on How Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Daddy Issues' Affected Relations With Epstein
17:08 GMTSen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
16:52 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
16:46 GMTFamily of Murdered Conservative MP Call for People to ‘Set Aside Hatred’ at His Funeral