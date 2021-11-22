https://sputniknews.com/20211122/matthew-mcconaughey-tops-greg-abbott-in-potential-texas-governor-race-new-survey-shows-1090920299.html

Matthew McConaughey Tops Greg Abbott in Potential Texas Governor Race, New Survey Shows

Almost half of Texans are ready to give their vote to actor Matthew McConaughey if he runs for governor, while only a third would vote for incumbent Greg Abbott, a new poll published by the Dallas Morning News revealed on Monday.A survey shows that 43% of Texas residents would support the actor, and 35% would support the incumbent governor Abbott. Another 22% of those surveyed would support someone else.In the governor's race against Democrat Beto O'Rourke, McConaughey would have received almost 50% of the vote, while his rival was supported by only 27% of those polled.According to the poll, the current governor would win if a choice was made among three candidates, since the actor and the Democrat share the votes of the opponents of the Republican Party. But if McConaughey ran against the Republicans, the Democratic Party would support the Hollywood star. In this case, the actor has a good chance of becoming governor of Texas.Earlier, McConaughey said that he would run for governor of the state only if he could be useful to voters.

