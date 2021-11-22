Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/latvia-hosting-2-week-nato-baltic-winter-shield-2021-military-exercises---military-1090920531.html
Latvia Hosting 2-Week NATO Baltic Winter Shield 2021 Military Exercises - Military
Latvia Hosting 2-Week NATO Baltic Winter Shield 2021 Military Exercises - Military
RIGA (Sputnik) - The annual international military exercises Winter Shield 2021 kicked off in Latvia on Monday and will run until 4 December, the Baltic... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T10:04+0000
2021-11-22T10:14+0000
latvia
world
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090920803_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_58872ec32c669532e82d5c03c05c0752.jpg
"From 21 November to 4 December, Latvia will host international military exercise ‘Winter Shield’ to test and upgrade the combat capabilities of Latvian and allied Armed forces units along with their integration and interoperability within Baltic region’s collective defence system" the statement issued by the armed forces reads.The exercises will involve military personnel from Land Force Mechanised Infantry Brigade, National Guard, Special Operations Command, NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group deployed to Latvia, Baltic Battalion and US Special Operations Command Europe.During the exercise, live-fire from howitzers, mortars, grenade launchers, machine guns and small arms will take place daily from 07:00 to 21:00 GMT, as well as overflights of military aircraft.NATO has been deploying multinational battalions on a rotational basis in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland at their request since 2016.
latvia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090920803_347:0:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5876fba392b14217f32200fedae60c02.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latvia, world, nato

Latvia Hosting 2-Week NATO Baltic Winter Shield 2021 Military Exercises - Military

10:04 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 22.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ILMARS ZNOTINSPicture taken on February 26, 2015 shows a soldier manning a gun on an armored fighting vehicle IAV Stryker of the US Cavalry Regiment 2nd subdivision during a partner training with Latvian an Canadian soldiers at the Adazi military training area in Latvia
Picture taken on February 26, 2015 shows a soldier manning a gun on an armored fighting vehicle IAV Stryker of the US Cavalry Regiment 2nd subdivision during a partner training with Latvian an Canadian soldiers at the Adazi military training area in Latvia - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ILMARS ZNOTINS
Subscribe
RIGA (Sputnik) - The annual international military exercises Winter Shield 2021 kicked off in Latvia on Monday and will run until 4 December, the Baltic republic's armed forces said on Monday.
"From 21 November to 4 December, Latvia will host international military exercise ‘Winter Shield’ to test and upgrade the combat capabilities of Latvian and allied Armed forces units along with their integration and interoperability within Baltic region’s collective defence system" the statement issued by the armed forces reads.
The exercises will involve military personnel from Land Force Mechanised Infantry Brigade, National Guard, Special Operations Command, NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group deployed to Latvia, Baltic Battalion and US Special Operations Command Europe.
During the exercise, live-fire from howitzers, mortars, grenade launchers, machine guns and small arms will take place daily from 07:00 to 21:00 GMT, as well as overflights of military aircraft.
NATO has been deploying multinational battalions on a rotational basis in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland at their request since 2016.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMTChina's Crypto Crackdown Reportedly Led to Shipment of Over 2Mln Mining Computers Abroad
10:13 GMTPolish Town That Hosted Auschwitz Concentration Camp Looks For New Residents
10:04 GMTLatvia Hosting 2-Week NATO Baltic Winter Shield 2021 Military Exercises - Military
09:52 GMTKyle Rittenhouse 'Supports' BLM, Says His Case Had 'Nothing to Do With Race, Was About Self-Defense'
09:13 GMTIndia Awards Gallantry Medal to Air Force Pilot Who 'Shot Down' Pakistani F-16 Jet
09:05 GMTAustria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
08:44 GMTChannel Migrant Crisis Has Priti Patel 'Battling to Stay in Job' Despite BoJo's 'Soft Spot For Her'
08:43 GMTUK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific
08:43 GMTLibya Not Ready to Normalise Ties With Israel, as Other Acute Issues Take The Lead, Says Journalist
08:40 GMTPalestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution
08:15 GMTSaudi-led Coalition in Yemen Warns of Danger to Global Trade in Red Sea, State Media Reports
07:56 GMTAs Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul
07:52 GMTSaudi Arabia to Host 'Russia - Islamic World' Meeting on 24 November
07:41 GMTXi Announces China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
07:02 GMTGreenland Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places After First COVID-19 Death
06:58 GMT'Hard to Believe POTUS on Anything': Tweeps Guffaw as Biden Says 'House Burned With My Wife In It'
06:49 GMTPochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest
06:49 GMTIMF to Resume Granting Long Pending Loans to Support Pakistan's Struggling Economy
06:38 GMTRussian Admiral Says Kursk Sank Following Collision With NATO Sub
06:37 GMTCuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory