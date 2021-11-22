https://sputniknews.com/20211122/kremlin-not-commenting-on-alternative-versions-of-kursk-submarine-disaster-1090924355.html

Kremlin Not Commenting on Alternative Versions of Kursk Submarine Disaster

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin is not commenting on alternative versions of the Kursk submarine disaster in 2000, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

Kursk sank during naval drills in the Barents Sea, and all 118 crew members died in the accident. The officially-recognised cause of the tragedy was a torpedo explosion. "We leave it [the version] absolutely without comment. You know that there was an investigation, the investigation came to a final conclusion, and therefore we do not want to comment on the appearance of any other hypotheses," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, retired Admiral Vyacheslav Popov who commanded Russia’s Northern Fleet in 1999–2001 said that Kursk actually suffered from a collision with a NATO submarine, adding that he knows its name "with 90% probability."

