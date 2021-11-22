Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: French Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/k-pop-boy-band-sf9-makes-come-back-with-new-album-rumination-1090981724.html
K-Pop Boy-Band SF9 Makes Come-Back With New Album 'Rumination'
K-Pop Boy-Band SF9 Makes Come-Back With New Album 'Rumination'
The sensational K-Pop group have scarcely given us time to ruminate over the success of their last lead single 'Tear Drop' let alone the album on which it... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T10:11+0000
2021-11-27T14:44+0000
k-pop
south korea
music
boy band
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091069577_0:312:2600:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_6ecdadb6e95072807ebb0747c539fd06.jpg
The boy-band which took the K-Pop scene by storm when they were launched by FNC Entertainment in October 2016 with their debut album 'Feeling Sensation' and its lead single 'Fanfare' have lost no time in shooting out those chart-toppers, and on 22 November announced that they are on the brink of releasing their 10th album 'Rumination'. The nine-boy group, whose members are Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Yoo, Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani, came together after winning FNC Entertainment's show 'd.o.b' ('Dance or Band') with their single 'K.O'. All member have taken part in the creation of 'Rumination' which begins by showing how the artists struggle with "repeated memories" but evolves into showing how they can break the cycle of pain and eventually heal each other's wounds.The album's lead song 'Trauma' tells the story of how SF9 will ascend to new heights without being trapped in trauma. Though SF9's output has been prodigious, the group really sprand to stardom in 2018 with their fourth album, 'Mamma Mia' which also led to their touring the world and attracting K-Pop fans globally. Their supporters, known by the name Fantasy, have descended on Twitter to share how thrilled they are at the prospect of the new album.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091069577_147:0:2514:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_be32fa66d3fe5b83d026cf5b7a924091.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, music, boy band

K-Pop Boy-Band SF9 Makes Come-Back With New Album 'Rumination'

10:11 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 27.11.2021)
© Photo : SF9officialK-Pop Boy-Band SF9 Makes Come-Back With New Album 'Rumination'
K-Pop Boy-Band SF9 Makes Come-Back With New Album 'Rumination' - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© Photo : SF9official
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The sensational K-Pop group have scarcely given us time to ruminate over the success of their last lead single 'Tear Drop' let alone the album on which it appeared, 'Turn Over', which was released a mere four months ago in July 2021.
The boy-band which took the K-Pop scene by storm when they were launched by FNC Entertainment in October 2016 with their debut album 'Feeling Sensation' and its lead single 'Fanfare' have lost no time in shooting out those chart-toppers, and on 22 November announced that they are on the brink of releasing their 10th album 'Rumination'.
The nine-boy group, whose members are Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Yoo, Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani, came together after winning FNC Entertainment's show 'd.o.b' ('Dance or Band') with their single 'K.O'. All member have taken part in the creation of 'Rumination' which begins by showing how the artists struggle with "repeated memories" but evolves into showing how they can break the cycle of pain and eventually heal each other's wounds.
The album's lead song 'Trauma' tells the story of how SF9 will ascend to new heights without being trapped in trauma. Though SF9's output has been prodigious, the group really sprand to stardom in 2018 with their fourth album, 'Mamma Mia' which also led to their touring the world and attracting K-Pop fans globally.
Their supporters, known by the name Fantasy, have descended on Twitter to share how thrilled they are at the prospect of the new album.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:17 GMTSouth African Hotel Chain Boss Warns of 'Fearmongering' Over New COVID-19 Variant
14:57 GMTTwo Merchant Vessels Collide in India's Gulf of Kutch
14:36 GMTUS May ‘Pause’ Lethal Aid to Ukraine to Reduce ‘Risk of Confrontation With Moscow’
14:32 GMTFrench Anti-Fascists Hold Demonstration in Paris
14:17 GMT'Squid Game' Successor? New S Korean Netflix TV Series 'Hellbound' Hits New Record
14:12 GMTGrounded: Macron Tells UK to 'Get Serious' If It Wants to Discuss, Resolve Illegal Immigration Issue
13:49 GMTHealth Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe
13:42 GMTMassive Asteroid Stronger Than a Nuclear Bomb Will Swoosh Past Earth in Late December, Report Says
13:28 GMTIndian Farmers Postpone Tractor March to Parliament But Protest to Continue Until Their Demands Met
13:11 GMTUK May Expand Red Travel List as Labour Wants Gov't 'to Bolster Defences' Due to New COVID Strain
12:23 GMTChina Reportedly Slams Double Standards Ahead of Iran Deal Talks Over Nuclear Handoff to Australia
12:07 GMTNBA Superstar LeBron James Fined $15,000 for Obscene Gesture
12:03 GMTPoking the Bear, US Warns Russia All Options on Table
11:49 GMTSolomon Islands Opposition Plans No-Confidence Vote Against Prime Minister, Reports Say
11:38 GMTOmicron: Indian Politicians Urge PM Modi to Ban Flights From Affected Countries Amid COVID Scare
11:27 GMTLive Updates: Two Cases of Omicron Strain Detected in UK
10:47 GMTUS Backs Restoration of Peace in Solomon Islands After PM Accuses Foreign Powers of Fuelling Unrest
10:40 GMTBoJo to Unveil Crackdown on Crime to Return to 'Bread-and-Butter Politics' Amid 'Sleaze' Row: Report
10:34 GMTAlex Ovechkin Sets Yet Another Record, Inching Closer to Becoming NHL's All-Time Scorer
10:25 GMTSouth African Medical Association Says Omicron Variant Causes 'Mild Disease'