K-Pop Boy-Band SF9 Makes Come-Back With New Album 'Rumination'

K-Pop Boy-Band SF9 Makes Come-Back With New Album 'Rumination'

The sensational K-Pop group have scarcely given us time to ruminate over the success of their last lead single 'Tear Drop' let alone the album on which it...

The boy-band which took the K-Pop scene by storm when they were launched by FNC Entertainment in October 2016 with their debut album 'Feeling Sensation' and its lead single 'Fanfare' have lost no time in shooting out those chart-toppers, and on 22 November announced that they are on the brink of releasing their 10th album 'Rumination'. The nine-boy group, whose members are Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Yoo, Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani, came together after winning FNC Entertainment's show 'd.o.b' ('Dance or Band') with their single 'K.O'. All member have taken part in the creation of 'Rumination' which begins by showing how the artists struggle with "repeated memories" but evolves into showing how they can break the cycle of pain and eventually heal each other's wounds.The album's lead song 'Trauma' tells the story of how SF9 will ascend to new heights without being trapped in trauma. Though SF9's output has been prodigious, the group really sprand to stardom in 2018 with their fourth album, 'Mamma Mia' which also led to their touring the world and attracting K-Pop fans globally. Their supporters, known by the name Fantasy, have descended on Twitter to share how thrilled they are at the prospect of the new album.

