K-Pop Boy-Band Onewe Shines Like a 'Star' in New Music Video Teaser

K-Pop Boy-Band Onewe Shines Like a 'Star' in New Music Video Teaser

Onewe released on 22 November a tantalising teaser for its latest music video to the song 'Star' which is the lead single for the band's second demo album, Studio We: Recording #2.The band, which sprang into our consciousness as MAS0094 (Make a Sound 0094), all the way back in May 2015 with 'Butterfly, Find a Flower', changed its name to MAS in 2017 after moving to RBW Entertainment and then Onewe in 2018. But although the name has undergone frequent changes, one thing which has remained a constant is that this is the K-Pop band with the real rock vibe. In the music video for 'Star', the band's five members - Yonghoon, Harin, Kanghyun, Dongmyeong and CyA - are seen playing their respective instruments in a field under a dreamy purple sky. Yonghoon and CyA took a large part in writing and composing the lyrics and the album will be out on 7 December. However, fans - known collectively as Weve - still have the second album to look forward to and 'Planet Nine: ???' will continue the band's space-related theme when it comes on the market in January 2022.

