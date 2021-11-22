Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/jk-rowling-slams-three-trans-activists-for-revealing-her-home-address-on-twitter--1090931180.html
JK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
JK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
The Harry Potter author has been heavily criticised after she mocked an online article, for using the phrase "people who menstruate" instead of "women". JK... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T15:44+0000
2021-11-22T15:44+0000
jk rowling
trans rights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083419237_0:0:2845:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_6402e6d3698cd2d18760d5cc156d190e.jpg
JK Rowling took to Twitter on Monday to issue a stern rebuke to the trans activists for trying to "doxx" her by revealing where she lives.Three trans activists, named Holly Stars, Georgia Frost and Richard Energy, posted an image last Friday, holding pro-trans signs in front of Rowling's home address. The image was shared online and since then re-posted by users.Rowling also thanked everybody who reported the image to Twitter Support and Police Scotland for their support. She also spoke out on the socio-political concept of gender identity. In light of the row all three activists, who are performers and actors, have taken down their Twitter account.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083419237_35:0:2766:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d3b9999ae7a141356382fc4a1121c6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jk rowling, trans rights

JK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter

15:44 GMT 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Joel C RyanIn this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', in London
In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
Subscribe
The Harry Potter author has been heavily criticised after she mocked an online article, for using the phrase "people who menstruate" instead of "women". JK Rowling has said she received so many death threats, she "could paper the house with them" and now some trans activists have obliged by publicising where that house is.
JK Rowling took to Twitter on Monday to issue a stern rebuke to the trans activists for trying to "doxx" her by revealing where she lives.
Three trans activists, named Holly Stars, Georgia Frost and Richard Energy, posted an image last Friday, holding pro-trans signs in front of Rowling's home address. The image was shared online and since then re-posted by users.
Rowling also thanked everybody who reported the image to Twitter Support and Police Scotland for their support.
She also spoke out on the socio-political concept of gender identity.

"Over the past few years I've watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others - including women who have no public profile but who've contacted me to relate their experiences - have been subjected to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.

"None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to accept uncritically that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex," Rowling wrote.

In light of the row all three activists, who are performers and actors, have taken down their Twitter account.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'
15:22 GMTAfghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers, Police Chief Says
15:18 GMTObama-Era Official Reveals How Build Back Better Plan May Compound US Budget Deficit, National Debt
14:58 GMTIsrael's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
14:46 GMTUK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites
14:45 GMTChina Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange
14:40 GMTRep. Rashida Tlaib ‘Fearful’ ‘Corporate Dems’ Will Threaten Biden's Social Spending Bill in Senate
14:29 GMTRussian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany
14:24 GMTUS Billionaire Shoots Down Claims of Controlling Montana Town Police Force, Having Personal 'Harem'
13:56 GMTFollowing Fergie: Solskjaer Becomes the Latest Manchester United Manager to Fail
13:42 GMTWisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime, Reports Say
13:38 GMT'Symbol of Love': Indian Man Builds Exact Replica of Taj Mahal in Three Years For Wife
13:36 GMTNetherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'
13:32 GMTFour Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says
13:25 GMTEl Salvador Unveils Plan to Build Bitcoin City at Base of Conchagua Volcano