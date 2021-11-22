JK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter

JK Rowling took to Twitter on Monday to issue a stern rebuke to the trans activists for trying to "doxx" her by revealing where she lives.Three trans activists, named Holly Stars, Georgia Frost and Richard Energy, posted an image last Friday, holding pro-trans signs in front of Rowling's home address. The image was shared online and since then re-posted by users.Rowling also thanked everybody who reported the image to Twitter Support and Police Scotland for their support. She also spoke out on the socio-political concept of gender identity. In light of the row all three activists, who are performers and actors, have taken down their Twitter account.
The Harry Potter author has been heavily criticised after she mocked an online article, for using the phrase "people who menstruate" instead of "women". JK Rowling has said she received so many death threats, she "could paper the house with them" and now some trans activists have obliged by publicising where that house is.
Three trans activists, named Holly Stars, Georgia Frost and Richard Energy, posted an image last Friday, holding pro-trans signs in front of Rowling's home address. The image was shared online and since then re-posted by users.
I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. 8/X
Rowling also thanked everybody who reported the image to Twitter Support and Police Scotland for their support.
She also spoke out on the socio-political concept of gender identity.
"Over the past few years I've watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others - including women who have no public profile but who've contacted me to relate their experiences - have been subjected to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.
"None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to accept uncritically that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex," Rowling wrote.
In light of the row all three activists, who are performers and actors, have taken down their Twitter account.