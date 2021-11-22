JK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter

"Over the past few years I've watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others - including women who have no public profile but who've contacted me to relate their experiences - have been subjected to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.

"None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to accept uncritically that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex," Rowling wrote.