https://sputniknews.com/20211122/its-my-honour-trump-receives-taekwondo-black-belt---photo-1090912392.html

'It's My Honour': Trump Receives Taekwondo Black Belt - Photo

'It's My Honour': Trump Receives Taekwondo Black Belt - Photo

On Saturday, the president of Kukkiwon, the world Taekwondo headquarters, located in South Korea, made a visit to Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T04:49+0000

2021-11-22T04:49+0000

2021-11-22T04:49+0000

donald trump

us

taekwondo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083643729_0:83:3073:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_db44a5f082e56c481419327c0afda991.jpg

Kukkiwon President Lee Dong-seop has presented Donald Trump a Taekwondo ninth Dan Black belt, the highest degree.A photo has emerged on social media showing the former president of the United States wearing the Taekwondo uniform and the honorary belt. “It is my honour to receive the Honorary Dan Certificate and I think Taekwondo is a magnificent martial art for self-defence,” Trump said in response.Donald Trump added that he would wear the Taekwondo suit in the US Congress if he made it back to the White House, according to reports.The meeting was reportedly set up by a South Korean resident of the United States.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, us, taekwondo