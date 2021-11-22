Registration was successful!
'It's My Honour': Trump Receives Taekwondo Black Belt - Photo
'It's My Honour': Trump Receives Taekwondo Black Belt - Photo
On Saturday, the president of Kukkiwon, the world Taekwondo headquarters, located in South Korea, made a visit to Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former
On Saturday, the president of Kukkiwon, the world Taekwondo headquarters, located in South Korea, made a visit to Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former US President Donald Trump.
Kukkiwon President Lee Dong-seop has presented Donald Trump a Taekwondo ninth Dan Black belt, the highest degree.
“I heard that the Donald Trump is highly interested in Taekwondo,” Lee Dong-seop said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
A photo has emerged on social media showing the former president of the United States wearing the Taekwondo uniform and the honorary belt.
“It is my honour to receive the Honorary Dan Certificate and I think Taekwondo is a magnificent martial art for self-defence,” Trump said in response.
Donald Trump added that he would wear the Taekwondo suit in the US Congress if he made it back to the White House, according to reports.
The meeting was reportedly set up by a South Korean resident of the United States.