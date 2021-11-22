Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/israels-security-services-bust-hamas-network-in-west-bank-authorities-say-1090931243.html
Israel's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
Israel's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli special services have uncovered a wide network of the Hamas movement in the West Bank of the Jordan River, arresting more than 50... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T14:58+0000
2021-11-22T14:58+0000
hamas
west bank
news
israel
security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0e/1083603985_0:319:3074:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_530b0a1c325b9770674f0435bf5bfc2c.jpg
"Shabak [ISA] has uncovered an extensive Hamas infrastructure that planned terror attacks. Over 50 activists have been arrested in Judea and Samaria. Weapons and materials for making four explosive belts have been seized," the agency said in a statement.The group's activity is said to have been financed and guided by high-ranking Hamas members, including the deputy head of political office, Saleh Arouri. It was recruiting new members in Ramallah, Hebron, and Jenin.The Sunni militant organization of Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel.
The jews are in close coperation with ugly patel in their efforts to smear Hamas! They will fail. I am for Hamas 24/7 or je sui Hamas!
0
1
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0e/1083603985_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38aca1cc3fa4146cd0f4a392adcdac46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas, west bank, news, israel, security

Israel's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say

14:58 GMT 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Oded BaliltyThis June 30, 2020, file photo, shows a view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma'ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley. One of the world's best-known human rights groups says Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution. Human Rights Watch cites discriminatory policies toward Palestinians within Israel's own borders and in the occupied territories. In so doing, the New York-based group joins a growing number of commentators and rights groups that consider Israel and the territories as a single entity in which Palestinians are denied basic rights that are granted to Jews. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)
This June 30, 2020, file photo, shows a view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma'ale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley. One of the world's best-known human rights groups says Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution. Human Rights Watch cites discriminatory policies toward Palestinians within Israel's own borders and in the occupied territories. In so doing, the New York-based group joins a growing number of commentators and rights groups that consider Israel and the territories as a single entity in which Palestinians are denied basic rights that are granted to Jews. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli special services have uncovered a wide network of the Hamas movement in the West Bank of the Jordan River, arresting more than 50 militants, the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) said on Monday.
"Shabak [ISA] has uncovered an extensive Hamas infrastructure that planned terror attacks. Over 50 activists have been arrested in Judea and Samaria. Weapons and materials for making four explosive belts have been seized," the agency said in a statement.
The group's activity is said to have been financed and guided by high-ranking Hamas members, including the deputy head of political office, Saleh Arouri. It was recruiting new members in Ramallah, Hebron, and Jenin.
The Sunni militant organization of Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel.
040000
Discuss
Popular comments
The jews are in close coperation with ugly patel in their efforts to smear Hamas! They will fail. I am for Hamas 24/7 or je sui Hamas!
mmandrake
22 November, 18:16 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'
15:22 GMTAfghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers, Police Chief Says
15:18 GMTObama-Era Official Reveals How Build Back Better Plan May Compound US Budget Deficit, National Debt
14:58 GMTIsrael's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
14:46 GMTUK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites
14:45 GMTChina Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange
14:40 GMTRep. Rashida Tlaib ‘Fearful’ ‘Corporate Dems’ Will Threaten Biden's Social Spending Bill in Senate
14:29 GMTRussian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany
14:24 GMTUS Billionaire Shoots Down Claims of Controlling Montana Town Police Force, Having Personal 'Harem'
13:56 GMTFollowing Fergie: Solskjaer Becomes the Latest Manchester United Manager to Fail
13:42 GMTWisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime, Reports Say
13:38 GMT'Symbol of Love': Indian Man Builds Exact Replica of Taj Mahal in Three Years For Wife
13:36 GMTNetherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'
13:32 GMTFour Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says
13:25 GMTEl Salvador Unveils Plan to Build Bitcoin City at Base of Conchagua Volcano