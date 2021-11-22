Israel's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli special services have uncovered a wide network of the Hamas movement in the West Bank of the Jordan River, arresting more than 50 militants, the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) said on Monday.
"Shabak [ISA] has uncovered an extensive Hamas infrastructure that planned terror attacks. Over 50 activists have been arrested in Judea and Samaria. Weapons and materials for making four explosive belts have been seized," the agency said in a statement.
The group's activity is said to have been financed and guided by high-ranking Hamas members, including the deputy head of political office, Saleh Arouri. It was recruiting new members in Ramallah, Hebron, and Jenin.
The Sunni militant organization of Hamas controls Palestine's Gaza Strip and is in a protracted conflict with Israel.