https://sputniknews.com/20211122/ioc-meets-with-chinese-tennis-star-peng-shuai-in-30-minute-video-call--1090912232.html

IOC Meets With Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai in 30-Minute Video Call

IOC Meets With Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai in 30-Minute Video Call

Earlier on Sunday, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai appeared at a children's tennis tournament in Beijing, marking her first public appearance in nearly three... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T04:04+0000

2021-11-22T04:04+0000

2021-11-22T04:00+0000

2022 winter olympics

ioc

shuai peng

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090911912_0:0:2880:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_913752a44f9a544482bac2c706fa4af0.jpg

Hours after Peng's public appearance, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) revealed that IOC President Thomas Bach and other key members were able to meet with Peng for a 30-minute video call regarding her well-being.During their half-hour discussion, Peng informed the IOC that she was spending time with family and wanted her privacy respected at this time. The 35-year-old also said she intends to continue playing tennis. The meeting was also attended by Emma Terho, chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, and IOC Member in China Li Lingwei. The IOC memo noted that Peng, Bach, Terho, and Li are slated to meet for dinner in Beijing in a couple of months. The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing begin on February 4, 2022.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

2022 winter olympics, ioc, shuai peng