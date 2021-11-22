Registration was successful!
IOC Meets With Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai in 30-Minute Video Call
IOC Meets With Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai in 30-Minute Video Call
Earlier on Sunday, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai appeared at a children's tennis tournament in Beijing, marking her first public appearance in nearly three weeks.
Hours after Peng's public appearance, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) revealed that IOC President Thomas Bach and other key members were able to meet with Peng for a 30-minute video call regarding her well-being.During their half-hour discussion, Peng informed the IOC that she was spending time with family and wanted her privacy respected at this time. The 35-year-old also said she intends to continue playing tennis. The meeting was also attended by Emma Terho, chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, and IOC Member in China Li Lingwei. The IOC memo noted that Peng, Bach, Terho, and Li are slated to meet for dinner in Beijing in a couple of months. The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing begin on February 4, 2022.
IOC Meets With Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai in 30-Minute Video Call

04:04 GMT 22.11.2021
© IOCIOC President and IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair hold video call with Peng Shuai
IOC President and IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair hold video call with Peng Shuai - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© IOC
Evan Craighead
Earlier on Sunday, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai appeared at a children's tennis tournament in Beijing, marking her first public appearance in nearly three weeks. The tennis appearance comes after Western governments questioned whether she was safe after alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.
Hours after Peng's public appearance, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) revealed that IOC President Thomas Bach and other key members were able to meet with Peng for a 30-minute video call regarding her well-being.
During their half-hour discussion, Peng informed the IOC that she was spending time with family and wanted her privacy respected at this time. The 35-year-old also said she intends to continue playing tennis.
The meeting was also attended by Emma Terho, chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, and IOC Member in China Li Lingwei.
"I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing fine, which was our main concern. She appeared to be relaxed. I offered her our support and to stay in touch at any time of her convenience, which she obviously appreciated," Terho said.
The IOC memo noted that Peng, Bach, Terho, and Li are slated to meet for dinner in Beijing in a couple of months.
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing begin on February 4, 2022.
