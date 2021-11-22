https://sputniknews.com/20211122/illinois-democrat-staffer-resigns-after-linking-waukesha-tragedy-with-rittenhouses-trial--media-1090935755.html

Illinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media

One of the tweets attributed to Lemanski and cited by Fox said that “the blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

Following the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin where an SUV ploughed into a Christmas parade killing five people, a Democrat from Illinois named Mary Lemanski had apparently linked that incident to the recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in a series of tweets, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, Lemanski, who was listed as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois and who has since resigned from her post, appeared to mock the self-defence argument used by Rittenhouse and his legal team."Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened," she reportedly wrote in one of the tweets."The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the children," said another of her tweets cited by the media outlet.She also reportedly wrote that while she's “sad anytime anyone dies,” she believes “in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin."Lemanski has apparently since deleted the tweets mentioned by Fox and complained about all the attention she received online following her remarks.Her audience, however, did not appear particularly sympathetic towards her plight, mocking her and urging her to apologise.Shortly thereafter, Lemanski has apparently deleted her Twitter account.On Sunday, 21 November, a red SUV ploughed into a crowd of people who gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving at least five people dead and over 40 injured.

