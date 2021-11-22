Illinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media
A red SUV speeds past attendees moments before plowing into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., in this still image taken from a November 21, 2021 social media video.
One of the tweets attributed to Lemanski and cited by Fox said that “the blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the children.”
Following the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin where an SUV ploughed into a Christmas parade killing five people, a Democrat from Illinois named Mary Lemanski had apparently linked that incident to the recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in a series of tweets, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, Lemanski, who was listed as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois and who has since resigned from her post, appeared to mock the self-defence argument used by Rittenhouse and his legal team.
"Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened," she reportedly wrote in one of the tweets.
“It was probably just self-defence,” another message attributed to her said.
How to ruin your career in one tweet by @MaryLemanski. pic.twitter.com/A6EssHI4n3— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 22, 2021
In case anyone missed the tweets by @MaryLemanski before she cowardly deleted them….Here ya go…. #Wisconsin #parade pic.twitter.com/p8H3P4iVc6— Jay Blue (@hereandnow54321) November 22, 2021
She also reportedly wrote that while she's “sad anytime anyone dies,” she believes “in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin."
Lemanski has apparently since deleted the tweets mentioned by Fox and complained about all the attention she received online following her remarks.
“Nobody cared about me like my whole life,” she tweeted. “My mom used to leave me for hours at a time alone in my play pen. I've put out music for 20 years nobody gave a sh*t. Why do people all of a sudden care about a stupid remark? I can't believe my 15 minutes of fame is for this sh*t.”
Her audience, however, did not appear particularly sympathetic towards her plight, mocking her and urging her to apologise.
Maybe just apologize for saying something offensive in the face of a mass tragedy?— Steve Anderson ✳️ (@Sutibuandason) November 22, 2021
Spitballing here. But when you equate families being senselessly run down with a car Thanksgiving week and a month before Christmas over a case they nothing to do with as some sort of “Karma”. That may be why people care.— Taylor Barnes (@BarnesnNoles) November 22, 2021
You said you believe in karma so you should understand— Valley Ghost (@ghost_valley) November 22, 2021
Hahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/7VZE6UlYw8— Ciro (@ciro585) November 22, 2021
Shortly thereafter, Lemanski has apparently deleted her Twitter account.
On Sunday, 21 November, a red SUV ploughed into a crowd of people who gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving at least five people dead and over 40 injured.