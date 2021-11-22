Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Waukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/illinois-democrat-staffer-resigns-after-linking-waukesha-tragedy-with-rittenhouses-trial--media-1090935755.html
Illinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media
Illinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media
One of the tweets attributed to Lemanski and cited by Fox said that “the blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T19:06+0000
2021-11-22T19:06+0000
wisconsin
us
tragedy
trial
social media
kyle rittenhouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090936335_32:0:2528:1404_1920x0_80_0_0_16abd02d648de718348940484eeaa89e.jpg
Following the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin where an SUV ploughed into a Christmas parade killing five people, a Democrat from Illinois named Mary Lemanski had apparently linked that incident to the recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in a series of tweets, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, Lemanski, who was listed as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois and who has since resigned from her post, appeared to mock the self-defence argument used by Rittenhouse and his legal team."Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened," she reportedly wrote in one of the tweets."The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the children," said another of her tweets cited by the media outlet.She also reportedly wrote that while she's “sad anytime anyone dies,” she believes “in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin."Lemanski has apparently since deleted the tweets mentioned by Fox and complained about all the attention she received online following her remarks.Her audience, however, did not appear particularly sympathetic towards her plight, mocking her and urging her to apologise.Shortly thereafter, Lemanski has apparently deleted her Twitter account.On Sunday, 21 November, a red SUV ploughed into a crowd of people who gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving at least five people dead and over 40 injured.
wisconsin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090936335_344:0:2216:1404_1920x0_80_0_0_70f4cd8d1afd75ee6fa479a61f11457d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wisconsin, us, tragedy, trial, social media, kyle rittenhouse

Illinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media

19:06 GMT 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / CITY OF WAUKESHA VIA FACEBOOKA red SUV speeds past attendees moments before plowing into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., in this still image taken from a November 21, 2021 social media video.
A red SUV speeds past attendees moments before plowing into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., in this still image taken from a November 21, 2021 social media video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / CITY OF WAUKESHA VIA FACEBOOK
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
One of the tweets attributed to Lemanski and cited by Fox said that “the blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the children.”
Following the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin where an SUV ploughed into a Christmas parade killing five people, a Democrat from Illinois named Mary Lemanski had apparently linked that incident to the recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in a series of tweets, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, Lemanski, who was listed as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois and who has since resigned from her post, appeared to mock the self-defence argument used by Rittenhouse and his legal team.
"Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened," she reportedly wrote in one of the tweets.
“It was probably just self-defence,” another message attributed to her said.
"The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens, even the children," said another of her tweets cited by the media outlet.
She also reportedly wrote that while she's “sad anytime anyone dies,” she believes “in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin."
Lemanski has apparently since deleted the tweets mentioned by Fox and complained about all the attention she received online following her remarks.
“Nobody cared about me like my whole life,” she tweeted. “My mom used to leave me for hours at a time alone in my play pen. I've put out music for 20 years nobody gave a sh*t. Why do people all of a sudden care about a stupid remark? I can't believe my 15 minutes of fame is for this sh*t.”
Her audience, however, did not appear particularly sympathetic towards her plight, mocking her and urging her to apologise.
Shortly thereafter, Lemanski has apparently deleted her Twitter account.
On Sunday, 21 November, a red SUV ploughed into a crowd of people who gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving at least five people dead and over 40 injured.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:11 GMTWaukesha Parade Suspect Charged With Five Counts of Intentional Homicide
19:09 GMTAmerican Express Ex-Employee Claims He Got Fired for Being White, Media Says
19:06 GMTIllinois Democrat Staffer Resigns After Linking Waukesha Tragedy With Rittenhouse's Trial – Media
18:58 GMTNY Assembly Rolls Out Report on Cuomo's Sex Harassment, COVID-19 Response & Nursing Home Scandal
18:05 GMTPakistan to Allow India's Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan to Pass Through Its Territory
17:53 GMTRussian Man Involved in Road Accident Where Corpse Fell Out of Car's Trunk Claims to Be Cannibal
17:45 GMTGazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension
17:15 GMTBelgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
17:10 GMTDoc Sheds Light on How Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Daddy Issues' Affected Relations With Epstein
17:08 GMTSen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
16:52 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
16:46 GMTFamily of Murdered Conservative MP Call for People to ‘Set Aside Hatred’ at His Funeral
16:41 GMTLive From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
16:40 GMTBiden Nominates Fed Chair Powell for Second Term Amid US Inflation Scare
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'