Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/greenland-bans-unvaccinated-from-public-places-after-first-covid-19-death-1090916386.html
Greenland Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places After First COVID-19 Death
Greenland Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places After First COVID-19 Death
While sparsely-populated Greenland has throughout the pandemic continuously introduced local restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, this autumn... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T07:02+0000
2021-11-22T07:02+0000
denmark
greenland
news
europe
scandinavia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082956037_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_e0aa371183a87b1299a2225038e5dce6.jpg
Following its first COVID-related death, which occurred on Saturday, 20 November, Greenland has banned the unvaccinated from public places, reserving restaurants, hair salons and other facilities for the fully-vaccinated.According to the government, the measure is meant “to prevent the infection from spreading from schoolchildren to the rest of society”, Danish TV2 reported.Previously, one could get around the vaccination requirement with a negative COVID-19 test, but now this is no longer possible.The new rules apply to the Greenlandic capital of Nuuk, Upernavik and nine surrounding settlements in the municipality of Avannaata, currently affected by outbreaks.The requirement is valid at restaurants, cafes, pubs, discos and their associated outdoor areas; cultural institutions such as libraries, cultural centres, cinemas, museums and exhibition halls; citizens' houses and town halls; indoor and outdoor sports facilities such as sports halls, swimming pools, fitness centres and football pitches; hairdressers, masseurs, beauty clinics and the like, as well as shops that don't sell groceries.The rules apply to all persons over the age of two who are not covered by the special exemption provisions. As children between the ages of 2 and 12 are not offered vaccines in Greenland, they don't have access to the aforementioned places unless they have been infected with coronavirus and can prove it with a positive PCR test that is at least 14 days and at most 12 weeks old. The new rules have sparked questions whether children are allowed to travel by bus. Therefore, the government subsequently clarified that children and unvaccinated adults can continue to use public transport in the country if they wear a face mask. However, long-distance travel remains a privilege of the vaccinated. Throughout the pandemic, Greenland has continuously introduced local restrictions to curb outbreaks. For instance, in August, an immediate ban on the sale and serving of alcohol was introduced in the town of Sisiumut. Nevertheless, since the summer, however, the world's largest island has experienced several outbreaks amid a rising infection rate.So far, sparsely-populated Greenland, which is part of the Danish Realm, has seen 1,129 cases of COVID-19, of them 167 still active. 66 percent of the island's 56,000-strong population is fully vaccinated.
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/denmark-sees-record-covid-19-morbidity-while-professor-warns-of-further-spread-1090765756.html
denmark
greenland
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082956037_161:0:1986:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_86d4b36966ace17f4b620c6b3aa36527.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, greenland, news, europe, scandinavia, covid-19

Greenland Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places After First COVID-19 Death

07:02 GMT 22.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Greenland Travel / NuukA beautiful view in Nuuk
A beautiful view in Nuuk - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Greenland Travel / Nuuk
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
While sparsely-populated Greenland has throughout the pandemic continuously introduced local restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, this autumn, the world's largest island has experienced several outbreaks amid a rising infection rate, despite a solid vaccination rate.
Following its first COVID-related death, which occurred on Saturday, 20 November, Greenland has banned the unvaccinated from public places, reserving restaurants, hair salons and other facilities for the fully-vaccinated.
According to the government, the measure is meant “to prevent the infection from spreading from schoolchildren to the rest of society”, Danish TV2 reported.

“Every death is a tragedy. Unfortunately, we in this country are at a stage in the epidemic, where it is entirely expected that the disease will cost human lives and otherwise develop as elsewhere across the world,” national doctor Henrik Hansen said in a press release.

Previously, one could get around the vaccination requirement with a negative COVID-19 test, but now this is no longer possible.

The new rules apply to the Greenlandic capital of Nuuk, Upernavik and nine surrounding settlements in the municipality of Avannaata, currently affected by outbreaks.
The requirement is valid at restaurants, cafes, pubs, discos and their associated outdoor areas; cultural institutions such as libraries, cultural centres, cinemas, museums and exhibition halls; citizens' houses and town halls; indoor and outdoor sports facilities such as sports halls, swimming pools, fitness centres and football pitches; hairdressers, masseurs, beauty clinics and the like, as well as shops that don't sell groceries.
The rules apply to all persons over the age of two who are not covered by the special exemption provisions.
As children between the ages of 2 and 12 are not offered vaccines in Greenland, they don't have access to the aforementioned places unless they have been infected with coronavirus and can prove it with a positive PCR test that is at least 14 days and at most 12 weeks old.
The new rules have sparked questions whether children are allowed to travel by bus. Therefore, the government subsequently clarified that children and unvaccinated adults can continue to use public transport in the country if they wear a face mask. However, long-distance travel remains a privilege of the vaccinated.
A view of the Nyhavn district in Copenhagen, Denmark - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
Denmark Sees Record COVID-19 Morbidity While Professor Warns of Further Spread
16 November, 06:41 GMT
Throughout the pandemic, Greenland has continuously introduced local restrictions to curb outbreaks. For instance, in August, an immediate ban on the sale and serving of alcohol was introduced in the town of Sisiumut. Nevertheless, since the summer, however, the world's largest island has experienced several outbreaks amid a rising infection rate.
So far, sparsely-populated Greenland, which is part of the Danish Realm, has seen 1,129 cases of COVID-19, of them 167 still active. 66 percent of the island's 56,000-strong population is fully vaccinated.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:02 GMTGreenland Bans Unvaccinated From Public Places After First COVID-19 Death
06:58 GMT'Hard to Believe POTUS on Anything': Tweeps Guffaw as Biden Says 'House Burned With My Wife In It'
06:49 GMTPochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest
06:49 GMTIMF to Resume Granting Long Pending Loans to Support Pakistan's Struggling Economy
06:38 GMTRussian Admiral Says Kursk Sank Following Collision With NATO Sub
06:37 GMTCuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory
06:13 GMTShamima Begum Wants to Stand Trial in UK
06:00 GMTLate Roman Imperial Treasure Found in Russian Forests - Photos
05:53 GMT'A Bit of a Powder Keg': Danish Professor Warns Against Vaccine Mandate
05:44 GMTEurope Spirals Into Mayhem Amid Protests Over Tightened COVID-19 Restrictions - Videos
05:34 GMTPolice Continue Search For Looters Who Robbed Nordstrom Store in California
05:30 GMTWhy Steve Bannon Indictment Can be Seen as Attack on MAGA Supporters & US Constitutional Principles
05:26 GMTUK NHS Waiting List May Reach 6 Million by End of Year, Sajid Javid Warns
05:03 GMTSaab Eyes 'Sweden's Largest Export Order Ever' Amid Fierce Competition, Analysts' Scepticism
04:53 GMTSocialists Win 20 Governorships in Venezuela’s Regional Elections, National Electoral Council Says.
04:49 GMT'It's My Honour': Trump Receives Taekwondo Black Belt - Photo
04:04 GMTIOC Meets With Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai in 30-Minute Video Call
03:45 GMTHenry Kissinger: 'All-Out Attack' Against Taiwan by China Unlikely to Take Place in Next 10 Years
03:26 GMTFootage Captures Moment SUV Drove Through Christmas Parade in Wisconsin
02:46 GMTLive Updates: Five Dead, Over 40 Injured After Vehicle Plows Through Wisconsin Christmas Parade