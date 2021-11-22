Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH: Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/gazprom-issues-notice-to-moldova-on-gas-supplies-suspension-1090934917.html
Gazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension
Gazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom has notified Moldova that it will stop supplying gas to it in 48 hours if does not receive the payment due today. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T17:45+0000
2021-11-22T17:56+0000
gazprom
moldova
news
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16144/49/161444972_0:0:2713:1526_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a8eeb7864ec1a021af806945c1de93.jpg
The company said it was extremely disappointed with Moldova's failure to fulfil its obligations.Meanwhile, the Moldovan gas company – Moldova-Gas – has received the notification but the authorities have not read it yet, the country's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu said. "I can confirm that Moldovagaz received such a letter, but we have not yet had time to fully familiarize ourselves with it. Therefore, tomorrow I will make a comment after I know what exactly is being discussed," Spinu said in a comment to the Deschide.md portal.Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban confirmed that the company had already received a notification from Gazprom and was working on the problem of paying off the debt that arose due to the late revision of the tariff.Last month, Spinu negotiated a recent gas supply deal with Gazprom. Gazprom's official representative Sergei Kupriyanov said back then that the sides had agreed that Gazprom would continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 December.
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16144/49/161444972_0:0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_708ff75faab5ded34611c7e3535fd74a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gazprom, moldova, news, gas

Gazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension

17:45 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 22.11.2021)
© RIA Novosti . Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankGazprom
Gazprom - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© RIA Novosti . Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom has notified Moldova that it will stop supplying gas to it in 48 hours if does not receive the payment due today.
The company said it was extremely disappointed with Moldova's failure to fulfil its obligations.
"The next deadline for current payments is today, 22 November. No payment has been made. In this regard, Gazprom, in accordance with the contract, has notified the Moldovan side that gas supplies to Moldova will be stopped in 48 hours," Gazprom's official representative Sergei Kupriyanov said.
Meanwhile, the Moldovan gas company – Moldova-Gas – has received the notification but the authorities have not read it yet, the country's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu said.
"I can confirm that Moldovagaz received such a letter, but we have not yet had time to fully familiarize ourselves with it. Therefore, tomorrow I will make a comment after I know what exactly is being discussed," Spinu said in a comment to the Deschide.md portal.

Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban confirmed that the company had already received a notification from Gazprom and was working on the problem of paying off the debt that arose due to the late revision of the tariff.

"Moldovagaz received a notification from Gazprom, the matter concerns the payment of consumption for October and half of the payment for November. We have a special gap, because in October, the purchase price was $150 [per 1,000 cubic meters] in the tariff, and we bought at $800, we are working on this problem now," Ceban told Newsmaker.md.

Last month, Spinu negotiated a recent gas supply deal with Gazprom. Gazprom's official representative Sergei Kupriyanov said back then that the sides had agreed that Gazprom would continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 December.
401000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:53 GMTRussian Man Involved in Road Accident Where Corpse Fell Out of Car's Trunk Comes is Cannibal
17:45 GMTGazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension
17:15 GMTBelgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
17:10 GMTDoc Sheds Light on How Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Daddy Issues' Affected Relations With Epstein
17:08 GMTSen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
16:52 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
16:46 GMTFamily of Murdered Conservative MP Call for People to ‘Set Aside Hatred’ at His Funeral
16:41 GMTLive From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
16:40 GMTBiden Nominates Fed Chair Powell for Second Term Amid US Inflation Scare
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'
15:22 GMTAfghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers, Police Chief Says
15:18 GMTObama-Era Official Reveals How Build Back Better Plan May Compound US Budget Deficit, National Debt
14:58 GMTIsrael's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
14:46 GMTUK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites
14:45 GMTChina Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange