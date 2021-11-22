Gazprom Issues Notice to Moldova on Gas Supplies Suspension
17:45 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 22.11.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gazprom has notified Moldova that it will stop supplying gas to it in 48 hours if does not receive the payment due today.
The company said it was extremely disappointed with Moldova's failure to fulfil its obligations.
"The next deadline for current payments is today, 22 November. No payment has been made. In this regard, Gazprom, in accordance with the contract, has notified the Moldovan side that gas supplies to Moldova will be stopped in 48 hours," Gazprom's official representative Sergei Kupriyanov said.
Meanwhile, the Moldovan gas company – Moldova-Gas – has received the notification but the authorities have not read it yet, the country's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure Andrei Spinu said.
"I can confirm that Moldovagaz received such a letter, but we have not yet had time to fully familiarize ourselves with it. Therefore, tomorrow I will make a comment after I know what exactly is being discussed," Spinu said in a comment to the Deschide.md portal.
Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban confirmed that the company had already received a notification from Gazprom and was working on the problem of paying off the debt that arose due to the late revision of the tariff.
"Moldovagaz received a notification from Gazprom, the matter concerns the payment of consumption for October and half of the payment for November. We have a special gap, because in October, the purchase price was $150 [per 1,000 cubic meters] in the tariff, and we bought at $800, we are working on this problem now," Ceban told Newsmaker.md.
Last month, Spinu negotiated a recent gas supply deal with Gazprom. Gazprom's official representative Sergei Kupriyanov said back then that the sides had agreed that Gazprom would continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 December.