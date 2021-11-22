Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/french-probe-into-russian-tennis-player-sizikovas-libel-claim-may-take-years-lawyer-says-1090932852.html
French Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
French Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - The investigation into the libel claims filed by Russian tennis player Anna Sizikova with the Paris prosecutor's office may take several... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T15:40+0000
2021-11-22T15:40+0000
news
sport
tennis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090932827_0:38:3072:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_6888cc9453b5854061b8c495f701d5f1.jpg
Sizikova filed a complaint on 2 July for spreading slanderous statements against her following her brief detention over alleged "corruption in sports" and "organized fraud" at the Roland Garros tennis tournament last year."The investigation is underway, but there is no news. The investigation may take several years before the trial begins. Nothing can be said about the timing yet," Belot said, adding that the probe is of criminal nature and is handled by the prosecutor.The lawyer also said that he does not have access to the dossier and therefore is unaware of how the case is progressing.Sizikova was detained in Paris in early June as she was suspected of deliberately losing the doubles match at the tournament in 2020. She was later freed after she denied all accusations.
There is is a real hunt on Russian citizens anything is permitted to blame whatsoever they can suck of their thumb Russophobia has reach the levels of perversity and disgust 🤢 I have never witnessed
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090932827_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f8fdb5ee9d6d7546fc8edbb98204a7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, sport, tennis

French Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says

15:40 GMT 22.11.2021
© MARTIN BUREAUThe official tennis ball is pictured on the tennis court during The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 29, 2021.
The official tennis ball is pictured on the tennis court during The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© MARTIN BUREAU
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - The investigation into the libel claims filed by Russian tennis player Anna Sizikova with the Paris prosecutor's office may take several years, her lawyer Frederic Belot said.
Sizikova filed a complaint on 2 July for spreading slanderous statements against her following her brief detention over alleged "corruption in sports" and "organized fraud" at the Roland Garros tennis tournament last year.
"The investigation is underway, but there is no news. The investigation may take several years before the trial begins. Nothing can be said about the timing yet," Belot said, adding that the probe is of criminal nature and is handled by the prosecutor.
The lawyer also said that he does not have access to the dossier and therefore is unaware of how the case is progressing.
Sizikova was detained in Paris in early June as she was suspected of deliberately losing the doubles match at the tournament in 2020. She was later freed after she denied all accusations.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
There is is a real hunt on Russian citizens anything is permitted to blame whatsoever they can suck of their thumb Russophobia has reach the levels of perversity and disgust 🤢 I have never witnessed
EECO
22 November, 18:55 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'
15:22 GMTAfghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers, Police Chief Says
15:18 GMTObama-Era Official Reveals How Build Back Better Plan May Compound US Budget Deficit, National Debt
14:58 GMTIsrael's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
14:46 GMTUK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites
14:45 GMTChina Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange
14:40 GMTRep. Rashida Tlaib ‘Fearful’ ‘Corporate Dems’ Will Threaten Biden's Social Spending Bill in Senate
14:29 GMTRussian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany
14:24 GMTUS Billionaire Shoots Down Claims of Controlling Montana Town Police Force, Having Personal 'Harem'
13:56 GMTFollowing Fergie: Solskjaer Becomes the Latest Manchester United Manager to Fail
13:42 GMTWisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime, Reports Say
13:38 GMT'Symbol of Love': Indian Man Builds Exact Replica of Taj Mahal in Three Years For Wife
13:36 GMTNetherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'
13:32 GMTFour Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says
13:25 GMTEl Salvador Unveils Plan to Build Bitcoin City at Base of Conchagua Volcano