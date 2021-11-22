Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/four-syrian-troops-dead-after-car-bomb-goes-off-in-deir-ez-zor-report-says-1090927987.html
Four Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says
Four Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says
The incident reportedly took place while a group of military engineers were transporting landmines that had been left by Daesh* rebels. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T13:32+0000
2021-11-22T14:20+0000
news
syria
car
explosion
deir ez-zor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106024/63/1060246340_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_bc921e9d891419e1f33fe719f4552892.jpg
Four Syrian troops were killed after their car exploded in Deir ez-Zor on Monday, a local security source said. "Four Syrian troops were killed after a car owned by the army's engineering unit exploded in al-Qusoor, Deir ez-Zor. The explosion occurred while the team were transporting landmines left behind by Daesh insurgents," the source said. According to an unconfirmed report, three members of the engineering unit were injured in the incident. Earlier this month, at least 13 members of Syria's government forces were reportedly killed in an armed clash with the Daesh* insurgents in the Masrab Badia, west of Deir ez-Zor. The rebels attacked a military vehicle with machine guns, the report added.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
deir ez-zor
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106024/63/1060246340_320:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2a3e340334066611c010b7a3bb4c9eba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, syria, car, explosion, deir ez-zor

Four Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says

13:32 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 14:20 GMT 22.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin / Go to the photo bankServicemen during the efforts to demine the city of Deir ez-Zor, Syri
Servicemen during the efforts to demine the city of Deir ez-Zor, Syri - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The incident reportedly took place while a group of military engineers were transporting landmines that had been left by Daesh* rebels.
Four Syrian troops were killed after their car exploded in Deir ez-Zor on Monday, a local security source said.
"Four Syrian troops were killed after a car owned by the army's engineering unit exploded in al-Qusoor, Deir ez-Zor. The explosion occurred while the team were transporting landmines left behind by Daesh insurgents," the source said.
According to an unconfirmed report, three members of the engineering unit were injured in the incident.
Earlier this month, at least 13 members of Syria's government forces were reportedly killed in an armed clash with the Daesh* insurgents in the Masrab Badia, west of Deir ez-Zor. The rebels attacked a military vehicle with machine guns, the report added.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
1160030
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:40 GMTRep. Rashida Tlaib ‘Fearful’ ‘Corporate Dems’ Will Threaten Biden's Social Spending Bill in Senate
14:29 GMTRussian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany
14:24 GMTUS Billionaire Shoots Down Claims of Controlling Montana Town Police Force, Having Personal 'Harem'
13:56 GMTFollowing Fergie: Solskjaer Becomes the Latest Manchester United Manager to Fail
13:42 GMTWisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime, Reports Say
13:38 GMT'Symbol of Love': Indian Man Builds Exact Replica of Taj Mahal in Three Years For Wife
13:36 GMTNetherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'
13:32 GMTFour Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says
13:25 GMTEl Salvador Unveils Plan to Build Bitcoin City at Base of Conchagua Volcano
13:21 GMTWaukesha Christmas Parade: What is Known So Far About the Deadly SUV Incident
13:17 GMTJailed UK Climate Campaigner Enters Fifth Day of Hunger Strike, Insulate Britain Says
13:13 GMTPhilippines to Again Send Cargo Ships to Disputed Islands in South China Sea, Reports Say
13:10 GMTZidane Not Interested in Man Utd Offer, May Replace Pochettino at PSG if Argentine Moves to England
13:06 GMTUkraine Accuses Russia of Using Nord Stream 2 Certification as ‘Weapon' in 'Hybrid War’
13:02 GMT'Ole is an Outstanding Human Being': Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Outgoing Man Utd Boss Solskjaer
12:58 GMTBiden Briefed on Wisconsin Car Ramming, White House in Touch With Local Officials, Psaki Says
12:37 GMTIndia's Induction of S-400 Systems Tilts 'Balance of Power' Against Pakistan, Says Army Veteran
12:27 GMT'Love It': Johnson Tells UK Business Leaders Peppa Pig World is 'Very Much My Kind of Place' - Video
12:26 GMTElon Musk's SpaceX To Hire in India as Starlink Aims to Give Rural Areas High-Speed Internet
12:16 GMTChina Urges US to Immediately Unfreeze Afghanistan's Foreign Assets, Foreign Ministry Says