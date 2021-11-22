Four Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says

Four Syrian troops were killed after their car exploded in Deir ez-Zor on Monday, a local security source said. "Four Syrian troops were killed after a car owned by the army's engineering unit exploded in al-Qusoor, Deir ez-Zor. The explosion occurred while the team were transporting landmines left behind by Daesh insurgents," the source said. According to an unconfirmed report, three members of the engineering unit were injured in the incident. Earlier this month, at least 13 members of Syria's government forces were reportedly killed in an armed clash with the Daesh* insurgents in the Masrab Badia, west of Deir ez-Zor. The rebels attacked a military vehicle with machine guns, the report added.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
