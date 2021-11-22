https://sputniknews.com/20211122/four-syrian-troops-dead-after-car-bomb-goes-off-in-deir-ez-zor-report-says-1090927987.html

Four Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says

Four Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says

The incident reportedly took place while a group of military engineers were transporting landmines that had been left by Daesh* rebels. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T13:32+0000

2021-11-22T13:32+0000

2021-11-22T14:20+0000

news

syria

car

explosion

deir ez-zor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106024/63/1060246340_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_bc921e9d891419e1f33fe719f4552892.jpg

Four Syrian troops were killed after their car exploded in Deir ez-Zor on Monday, a local security source said. "Four Syrian troops were killed after a car owned by the army's engineering unit exploded in al-Qusoor, Deir ez-Zor. The explosion occurred while the team were transporting landmines left behind by Daesh insurgents," the source said. According to an unconfirmed report, three members of the engineering unit were injured in the incident. Earlier this month, at least 13 members of Syria's government forces were reportedly killed in an armed clash with the Daesh* insurgents in the Masrab Badia, west of Deir ez-Zor. The rebels attacked a military vehicle with machine guns, the report added.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

deir ez-zor

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, syria, car, explosion, deir ez-zor