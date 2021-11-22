https://sputniknews.com/20211122/family-of-murdered-conservative-mp-call-for-people-to-set-aside-hatred-at-his-funeral-1090933839.html

Family of Murdered Conservative MP Call for People to ‘Set Aside Hatred’ at His Funeral

The family of assassinated MP Sir David Amess have issued a message of tolerance and forgiveness at his funeral.As the murdered MP was laid to rest in his home town his relatives called on people to "set aside hatred."Sir David had been MP for Southend West in Essex since 1997 and before that had represented nearby Basildon since 1983.Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with murder and preparation of terrorist actsand will go on trial next year.The statement went on: “He was a patriot and a man of peace, so we ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all because that is the only way forward. We must set aside hatred and work towards togetherness; whatever one's race, religious or political beliefs, we must be tolerant and try to understand.”Tory MP Mark Francois, referring to the MP’s long-running campaign for Southend to be made a city, said he had “won in the end” after the prime minister agreed to the honour in the days following the murder.Large crowds filled the streets of Southend, a seaside resort just to the east of London, to mourn the MP, who was killed as he met constituents in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October.The coffin, draped in a union flag, was carried in a horse-drawn casket past hundreds of local people.

