Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew; Boris Johnson; Sleaze Row; NHS; This Week's News Headlines
Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew; Boris Johnson; Sleaze Row; NHS; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, the UK's sleaze row, the privatization of the NHS... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
22.11.2021
2021-11-22T09:57+0000
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, the UK's sleaze row, the privatization of the NHS, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Kirby Sommers - investigative journalist & author about Ghislaine Maxwell's trial. Journalist Mark Seddon delves into the UK's sleaze row. Dr. Bob Gill - GP and filmmaker discusses with George the privatization of the NHS. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Former MP and Minister Steve Norris brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET.
Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew; Boris Johnson; Sleaze Row; NHS; This Week's News Headlines

09:57 GMT 22.11.2021
Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew; Boris Johnson; Sleaze Row; NHS; This Week's News Headlines
George Galloway
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, the UK's sleaze row, the privatization of the NHS, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Kirby Sommers - investigative journalist & author about Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. Journalist Mark Seddon delves into the UK's sleaze row. Dr. Bob Gill - GP and filmmaker discusses with George the privatization of the NHS. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Former MP and Minister Steve Norris brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
