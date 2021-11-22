https://sputniknews.com/20211122/cuban-president-congratulates-venezuelan-socialists-on-election-victory-1090915694.html

Cuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory

Cuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has congratulated the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on its victory in... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T06:37+0000

2021-11-22T06:37+0000

2021-11-22T06:37+0000

venezuela

election

latin america

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090915422_0:0:2362:1330_1920x0_80_0_0_c8d4f52f2db86b9cdbb8aed82e2f5335.jpg

"Congratulations to the brave Venezuelan people and the Great Patriotic Pole [a union of left-wing movements in Venezuela], headed by brother-president Nicolas Maduro, on a decisive victory in regional and municipal elections held in Venezuela," the politician wrote on Twitter.At the time of the publication, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council had not yet released the results of a provisional count of the votes.Regional and municipal elections took place in Venezuela on Sunday. A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the elections. The results will determine 23 new state governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators and over 2,400 members of municipal councils.According to the electoral council, PSUV won 20 governorships with 90.21% of the ballots count. The party also secured the Mayor's Office of Caracas.Over 300 people from 55 countries took part in observing the preparatory and vote-counting process in Venezuela. Those include representatives of the European Union Election Observation Mission, the US Carter Center, the United Nations, the Council of Electoral Specialists of Latin American, as well as the Central Election Commission of Russia.

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

venezuela, election, latin america