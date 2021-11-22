Registration was successful!
Cuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has congratulated the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on its victory in... 22.11.2021
venezuela, election, latin america

Cuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory

06:37 GMT 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / COURTESY OF CUBAN PRESIDENCYCuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel interacts with residents as he walks in Havana, Cuba November 12, 2021. Picture taken on November 12, 2021
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel interacts with residents as he walks in Havana, Cuba November 12, 2021. Picture taken on November 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© REUTERS / COURTESY OF CUBAN PRESIDENCY
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has congratulated the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on its victory in regional and municipal elections, without waiting for the official figures.
"Congratulations to the brave Venezuelan people and the Great Patriotic Pole [a union of left-wing movements in Venezuela], headed by brother-president Nicolas Maduro, on a decisive victory in regional and municipal elections held in Venezuela," the politician wrote on Twitter.
At the time of the publication, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council had not yet released the results of a provisional count of the votes.
Regional and municipal elections took place in Venezuela on Sunday. A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the elections. The results will determine 23 new state governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators and over 2,400 members of municipal councils.
According to the electoral council, PSUV won 20 governorships with 90.21% of the ballots count. The party also secured the Mayor's Office of Caracas.
Over 300 people from 55 countries took part in observing the preparatory and vote-counting process in Venezuela. Those include representatives of the European Union Election Observation Mission, the US Carter Center, the United Nations, the Council of Electoral Specialists of Latin American, as well as the Central Election Commission of Russia.
