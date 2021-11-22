https://sputniknews.com/20211122/chinas-crypto-crackdown-reportedly-led-to-shipment-of-over-2mln-mining-computers-abroad-1090920960.html

China's Crypto Crackdown Reportedly Led to Shipment of Over 2Mln Mining Computers Abroad

China's Crypto Crackdown Reportedly Led to Shipment of Over 2Mln Mining Computers Abroad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 2 million crypto mining computers have been moved out of China to other countries, including Russia, amid a mass exodus prompted... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T10:21+0000

2021-11-22T10:21+0000

2021-11-22T10:21+0000

news

crypto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090569401_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee853b387b24b0126c0b64e8562ca18.jpg

In May, Beijing outlawed cryptocurrency mining and trading. This was followed by a ban on all cryptocurrency transactions in September.According to FT, over 2 million computers have since been moved out of the country by the world's 14 largest crypto mining companies. Most of them have been sent to the United States, Canada, Kazakhstan and Russia.In Russia, Moscow-based company Bit Cluster received more than 5,000 computers from China weeks after the mining ban. Russian crypto mining company BitRiver is reported to currently be hosting 1.8 million machines from Chinese miners.Meanwhile, 80,000 machines from Chinese mining company Bitfufu and 7,849 from BIT Mining were shipped to Kazakhstan.China's crackdown is motivated by the view that cryptocurrency trading threatens its financial order and begets illegal and criminal activities such as gambling, fraud and money laundering.

https://sputniknews.com/20211121/bitcoins-paternity-test-scientists-fight-in-court-for-title-of-cryptocurrencys-inventor---report-1090890587.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, crypto