Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/chinas-crypto-crackdown-reportedly-led-to-shipment-of-over-2mln-mining-computers-abroad-1090920960.html
China's Crypto Crackdown Reportedly Led to Shipment of Over 2Mln Mining Computers Abroad
China's Crypto Crackdown Reportedly Led to Shipment of Over 2Mln Mining Computers Abroad
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 2 million crypto mining computers have been moved out of China to other countries, including Russia, amid a mass exodus prompted... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T10:21+0000
2021-11-22T10:21+0000
news
crypto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090569401_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee853b387b24b0126c0b64e8562ca18.jpg
In May, Beijing outlawed cryptocurrency mining and trading. This was followed by a ban on all cryptocurrency transactions in September.According to FT, over 2 million computers have since been moved out of the country by the world's 14 largest crypto mining companies. Most of them have been sent to the United States, Canada, Kazakhstan and Russia.In Russia, Moscow-based company Bit Cluster received more than 5,000 computers from China weeks after the mining ban. Russian crypto mining company BitRiver is reported to currently be hosting 1.8 million machines from Chinese miners.Meanwhile, 80,000 machines from Chinese mining company Bitfufu and 7,849 from BIT Mining were shipped to Kazakhstan.China's crackdown is motivated by the view that cryptocurrency trading threatens its financial order and begets illegal and criminal activities such as gambling, fraud and money laundering.
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/bitcoins-paternity-test-scientists-fight-in-court-for-title-of-cryptocurrencys-inventor---report-1090890587.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090569401_0:0:1707:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_9cf71514f97b0599d621b70c8652abea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, crypto

China's Crypto Crackdown Reportedly Led to Shipment of Over 2Mln Mining Computers Abroad

10:21 GMT 22.11.2021
© Photo : PixabayCryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 2 million crypto mining computers have been moved out of China to other countries, including Russia, amid a mass exodus prompted by the Asian country's crackdown on cryptocurrency, Financial Times reported on Monday.
In May, Beijing outlawed cryptocurrency mining and trading. This was followed by a ban on all cryptocurrency transactions in September.
According to FT, over 2 million computers have since been moved out of the country by the world's 14 largest crypto mining companies. Most of them have been sent to the United States, Canada, Kazakhstan and Russia.
In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, the Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Bitcoin Paternity Test: Scientists Fight in Court for Title of Cryptocurrency's Inventor - Report
Yesterday, 00:08 GMT
In Russia, Moscow-based company Bit Cluster received more than 5,000 computers from China weeks after the mining ban. Russian crypto mining company BitRiver is reported to currently be hosting 1.8 million machines from Chinese miners.
Meanwhile, 80,000 machines from Chinese mining company Bitfufu and 7,849 from BIT Mining were shipped to Kazakhstan.
China's crackdown is motivated by the view that cryptocurrency trading threatens its financial order and begets illegal and criminal activities such as gambling, fraud and money laundering.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:27 GMTGreece Makes Fresh Push to Get Elgin Marbles Returned But British Museum is Not Budging
11:14 GMTLavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting
11:13 GMTChina's 'Hypersonic Missile Test' Leaves Pentagon Officials 'Baffled' by Beijing's Advance
11:11 GMT'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II
10:57 GMTNBA Legend LeBron James Ejected from Game After Bloody Brawl With Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart
10:55 GMT'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'
10:47 GMTRussia Concerned by NATO Helping Ukraine Strengthen Its Military
10:27 GMTMatthew McConaughey Tops Greg Abbott in Potential Texas Governor Race, New Survey Shows
10:21 GMTChina's Crypto Crackdown Reportedly Led to Shipment of Over 2Mln Mining Computers Abroad
10:13 GMTPolish Town That Hosted Auschwitz Concentration Camp Looks For New Residents
10:04 GMTLatvia Hosting 2-Week NATO Baltic Winter Shield 2021 Military Exercises - Military
09:52 GMTKyle Rittenhouse 'Supports' BLM, Says His Case Had 'Nothing to Do With Race, Was About Self-Defense'
09:13 GMTIndia Awards Gallantry Medal to Air Force Pilot Who 'Shot Down' Pakistani F-16 Jet
09:05 GMTAustria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
08:44 GMTChannel Migrant Crisis Has Priti Patel 'Battling to Stay in Job' Despite BoJo's 'Soft Spot For Her'
08:43 GMTUK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific
08:43 GMTLibya Not Ready to Normalise Ties With Israel, as Other Acute Issues Take The Lead, Says Journalist
08:40 GMTPalestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution
08:15 GMTSaudi-led Coalition in Yemen Warns of Danger to Global Trade in Red Sea, State Media Reports
07:56 GMTAs Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul