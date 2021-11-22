https://sputniknews.com/20211122/china-urges-us-to-immediately-unfreeze-afghanistans-foreign-assets-foreign-ministry-says-1090925521.html

China Urges US to Immediately Unfreeze Afghanistan's Foreign Assets, Foreign Ministry Says

China Urges US to Immediately Unfreeze Afghanistan's Foreign Assets, Foreign Ministry Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has called on the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets without delay, stressing that the sanctions exacerbate the... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T12:16+0000

2021-11-22T12:16+0000

2021-11-22T12:16+0000

world

us

china

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105617/38/1056173816_0:426:2272:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_7ed766fb3ae8e89bf44594ac634ed9d6.jpg

"Unilateral sanctions, and especially the freezing of Afghanistan's foreign assets, are collective punishment for the entire Afghan people, which exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the country," Zhao said at a briefing.He noted that the frozen assets should not be used as a bargaining chip for threats and intimidation and must be returned to their real owners as soon as possible.At the same time, Zhao stressed that the international community must strengthen its cooperation and coordination to provide timely assistance and support to Afghanistan.In September, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing decided to urgently provide Afghanistan 200 million yuan ($30.9 million) worth of assistance, mostly food, winter goods, COVID-19 vaccines and medicines.Since the takeover in mid-August by Taliban*, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have suspended financial aid which previously accounted for nearly 75% of Afghanistan's public expenditure, while the US froze billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank.The population of the country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

WhatTheFishIsThis The US have probably Spent Afghanistan's Frozen Assets... and Cannot and Will Not Repay without Assertive Persuasion. It's effectively now a Pariah State. 0

1

us

china

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, china, afghanistan