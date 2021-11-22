https://sputniknews.com/20211122/china-concerned-by-aukus-deal-on-nuclear-submarines-data-exchange-1090930800.html

China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has voiced concerns over the fresh deal between the US, the UK, and Australia on the nuclear submarine technology exchange within...

Earlier in the day, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said that he signed the AUKUS Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement jointly with UK High Commissioner Victoria Treadell and US Charge d’Affaires Michael Goldman.Many other countries have already voiced their concerns over possible negative effects of the trilateral agreement, he went on, adding that all the signatories "ignored" all the objections, as well as international rules by inking the deal.In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia unveiled their trilateral defence pact, which saw Canberra ditch a bilateral $66 billion submarine deal with Paris, which condemned the move as a betrayal of trust between the states.

