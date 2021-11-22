China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange

AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has voiced concerns over the fresh deal between the US, the UK, and Australia on the nuclear submarine technology exchange within their security alliance AUKUS, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said that he signed the AUKUS Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement jointly with UK High Commissioner Victoria Treadell and US Charge d’Affaires Michael Goldman.
"China expresses serious concern over the cooperation between the US, Great Britain and Australia in the field of nuclear submarines, these actions exacerbate tensions in the region, incite an arms race, threaten regional peace and stability, and undermine international efforts in the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Zhao told a briefing.
Many other countries have already voiced their concerns over possible negative effects of the trilateral agreement, he went on, adding that all the signatories "ignored" all the objections, as well as international rules by inking the deal.
In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia unveiled their trilateral defence pact, which saw Canberra ditch a bilateral $66 billion submarine deal with Paris, which condemned the move as a betrayal of trust between the states.