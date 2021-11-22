Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/china-concerned-by-aukus-deal-on-nuclear-submarines-data-exchange-1090930800.html
China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange
China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has voiced concerns over the fresh deal between the US, the UK, and Australia on the nuclear submarine technology exchange within... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T14:45+0000
2021-11-22T14:45+0000
aukus
china
nuclear submarine
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1e/1080014148_0:73:1501:917_1920x0_80_0_0_bd8995fe905c8e291c1fa690feab029b.jpg
Earlier in the day, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said that he signed the AUKUS Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement jointly with UK High Commissioner Victoria Treadell and US Charge d’Affaires Michael Goldman.Many other countries have already voiced their concerns over possible negative effects of the trilateral agreement, he went on, adding that all the signatories "ignored" all the objections, as well as international rules by inking the deal.In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia unveiled their trilateral defence pact, which saw Canberra ditch a bilateral $66 billion submarine deal with Paris, which condemned the move as a betrayal of trust between the states.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1e/1080014148_32:0:1367:1001_1920x0_80_0_0_44e07bae51018c4c01cf61373e2efd1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, nuclear submarine, aukus

China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange

14:45 GMT 22.11.2021
© Photo : Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez/U.S. NavySILVERDALE, Wash. (May 2, 2020) The gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) officially returned the boat to strategic service, when they recently deployed on their first patrol in more than three years. Maine's three-year break in service involved an engineered refueling overhaul, estimated to extend the life of the ship by 20 years
SILVERDALE, Wash. (May 2, 2020) The gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) officially returned the boat to strategic service, when they recently deployed on their first patrol in more than three years. Maine's three-year break in service involved an engineered refueling overhaul, estimated to extend the life of the ship by 20 years - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© Photo : Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez/U.S. Navy
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has voiced concerns over the fresh deal between the US, the UK, and Australia on the nuclear submarine technology exchange within their security alliance AUKUS, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said that he signed the AUKUS Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement jointly with UK High Commissioner Victoria Treadell and US Charge d’Affaires Michael Goldman.
"China expresses serious concern over the cooperation between the US, Great Britain and Australia in the field of nuclear submarines, these actions exacerbate tensions in the region, incite an arms race, threaten regional peace and stability, and undermine international efforts in the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Zhao told a briefing.
Many other countries have already voiced their concerns over possible negative effects of the trilateral agreement, he went on, adding that all the signatories "ignored" all the objections, as well as international rules by inking the deal.
In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia unveiled their trilateral defence pact, which saw Canberra ditch a bilateral $66 billion submarine deal with Paris, which condemned the move as a betrayal of trust between the states.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:46 GMTUK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites
14:45 GMTChina Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange
14:40 GMTRep. Rashida Tlaib ‘Fearful’ ‘Corporate Dems’ Will Threaten Biden's Social Spending Bill in Senate
14:29 GMTRussian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany
14:24 GMTUS Billionaire Shoots Down Claims of Controlling Montana Town Police Force, Having Personal 'Harem'
13:56 GMTFollowing Fergie: Solskjaer Becomes the Latest Manchester United Manager to Fail
13:42 GMTWisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime, Reports Say
13:38 GMT'Symbol of Love': Indian Man Builds Exact Replica of Taj Mahal in Three Years For Wife
13:36 GMTNetherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'
13:32 GMTFour Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says
13:25 GMTEl Salvador Unveils Plan to Build Bitcoin City at Base of Conchagua Volcano
13:21 GMTWaukesha Christmas Parade: What is Known So Far About the Deadly SUV Incident
13:17 GMTJailed UK Climate Campaigner Enters Fifth Day of Hunger Strike, Insulate Britain Says
13:13 GMTPhilippines to Again Send Cargo Ships to Disputed Islands in South China Sea, Reports Say
13:10 GMTZidane Not Interested in Man Utd Offer, May Replace Pochettino at PSG if Argentine Moves to England
13:06 GMTUkraine Accuses Russia of Using Nord Stream 2 Certification as ‘Weapon' in 'Hybrid War’
13:02 GMT'Ole is an Outstanding Human Being': Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Outgoing Man Utd Boss Solskjaer
12:58 GMTBiden Briefed on Wisconsin Car Ramming, White House in Touch With Local Officials, Psaki Says
12:37 GMTIndia's Induction of S-400 Systems Tilts 'Balance of Power' Against Pakistan, Says Army Veteran
12:27 GMT'Love It': Johnson Tells UK Business Leaders Peppa Pig World is 'Very Much My Kind of Place' - Video