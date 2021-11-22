https://sputniknews.com/20211122/blessed-by-pope-image-emerges-showing-epstein-maxwell-during-private-meeting-with-john-paul-ii-1090919288.html

'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II

'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly used his "Lolita Express" jet to fly himself and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell from Rome to Madrid in May 2003. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T11:11+0000

2021-11-22T11:11+0000

2021-11-22T11:11+0000

news

jeffrey epstein

ghislaine maxwell

pope john paul ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/57/1079815708_0:0:2664:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_70c6121fbcaba02e3ccb4082e288fa8d.jpg

A newly-unearthed photo of late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell taken during a private audience with Pope John Paul II back in 2003 has been published by The Sun. The image shows the billionaire financier and his former partner smiling while being blessed by the Pope. According to the paper, Epstein and Maxwell flew to Rome on the notorious "Lolita Express" jet owned by Epstein and believed to have been used to transport young sex trafficking victims between New York, New Mexico, Paris, and his Palm Beach mansion in Florida. The meeting with the Pope is believed to have taken place on 20 May 2003. John Paul II was the second-longest serving head of the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005), when he died of heart failure.The photo with the Pope is another snapshot of Epstein's powerful contacts. An earlier leaked photo showed him with Prince Andrew in New York's Central Park. This comes as Maxwell, 58, is facing a six-week trial in New York over allegations of abuse, procurement of young women, and trafficking crimes. She denies all the charges. If found guilty, she may be sentenced to over 80 years in jail. Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for running a sex trafficking network of minors.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, jeffrey epstein, ghislaine maxwell, pope john paul ii