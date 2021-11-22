Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/blessed-by-pope-image-emerges-showing-epstein-maxwell-during-private-meeting-with-john-paul-ii-1090919288.html
'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II
'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly used his "Lolita Express" jet to fly himself and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell from Rome to Madrid in May 2003. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T11:11+0000
2021-11-22T11:11+0000
news
jeffrey epstein
ghislaine maxwell
pope john paul ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/57/1079815708_0:0:2664:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_70c6121fbcaba02e3ccb4082e288fa8d.jpg
A newly-unearthed photo of late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell taken during a private audience with Pope John Paul II back in 2003 has been published by The Sun. The image shows the billionaire financier and his former partner smiling while being blessed by the Pope. According to the paper, Epstein and Maxwell flew to Rome on the notorious "Lolita Express" jet owned by Epstein and believed to have been used to transport young sex trafficking victims between New York, New Mexico, Paris, and his Palm Beach mansion in Florida. The meeting with the Pope is believed to have taken place on 20 May 2003. John Paul II was the second-longest serving head of the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005), when he died of heart failure.The photo with the Pope is another snapshot of Epstein's powerful contacts. An earlier leaked photo showed him with Prince Andrew in New York's Central Park. This comes as Maxwell, 58, is facing a six-week trial in New York over allegations of abuse, procurement of young women, and trafficking crimes. She denies all the charges. If found guilty, she may be sentenced to over 80 years in jail. Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for running a sex trafficking network of minors.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/57/1079815708_0:0:2372:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_3ecd22d343a6197a7871839c38415792.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, jeffrey epstein, ghislaine maxwell, pope john paul ii

'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II

11:11 GMT 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / John MinchilloAudrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly used his "Lolita Express" jet to fly himself and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell from Rome to Madrid in May 2003.
A newly-unearthed photo of late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell taken during a private audience with Pope John Paul II back in 2003 has been published by The Sun.
The image shows the billionaire financier and his former partner smiling while being blessed by the Pope.
According to the paper, Epstein and Maxwell flew to Rome on the notorious "Lolita Express" jet owned by Epstein and believed to have been used to transport young sex trafficking victims between New York, New Mexico, Paris, and his Palm Beach mansion in Florida.
The meeting with the Pope is believed to have taken place on 20 May 2003. John Paul II was the second-longest serving head of the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005), when he died of heart failure.

"Pictures like this show just how powerful Epstein's connections were and his ability to open almost any door...He managed to manipulate his way into royal palaces, the White House and the Vatican, all with Maxwell by his side," The Sun on Sunday quoted its source as saying.

The photo with the Pope is another snapshot of Epstein's powerful contacts. An earlier leaked photo showed him with Prince Andrew in New York's Central Park.
This comes as Maxwell, 58, is facing a six-week trial in New York over allegations of abuse, procurement of young women, and trafficking crimes. She denies all the charges. If found guilty, she may be sentenced to over 80 years in jail.
Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for running a sex trafficking network of minors.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:27 GMTGreece Makes Fresh Push to Get Elgin Marbles Returned But British Museum is Not Budging
11:14 GMTLavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting
11:13 GMTChina's 'Hypersonic Missile Test' Leaves Pentagon Officials 'Baffled' by Beijing's Advance
11:11 GMT'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II
10:57 GMTNBA Legend LeBron James Ejected from Game After Bloody Brawl With Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart
10:55 GMT'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'
10:47 GMTRussia Concerned by NATO Helping Ukraine Strengthen Its Military
10:27 GMTMatthew McConaughey Tops Greg Abbott in Potential Texas Governor Race, New Survey Shows
10:21 GMTChina's Crypto Crackdown Reportedly Led to Shipment of Over 2Mln Mining Computers Abroad
10:13 GMTPolish Town That Hosted Auschwitz Concentration Camp Looks For New Residents
10:04 GMTLatvia Hosting 2-Week NATO Baltic Winter Shield 2021 Military Exercises - Military
09:52 GMTKyle Rittenhouse 'Supports' BLM, Says His Case Had 'Nothing to Do With Race, Was About Self-Defense'
09:13 GMTIndia Awards Gallantry Medal to Air Force Pilot Who 'Shot Down' Pakistani F-16 Jet
09:05 GMTAustria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
08:44 GMTChannel Migrant Crisis Has Priti Patel 'Battling to Stay in Job' Despite BoJo's 'Soft Spot For Her'
08:43 GMTUK Invites ASEAN to Attend G-7 Meet Amid Criticism of AUKUS in Indo-Pacific
08:43 GMTLibya Not Ready to Normalise Ties With Israel, as Other Acute Issues Take The Lead, Says Journalist
08:40 GMTPalestinian Authority Expects US to Fulfill Obligations on Middle East Conflict Resolution
08:15 GMTSaudi-led Coalition in Yemen Warns of Danger to Global Trade in Red Sea, State Media Reports
07:56 GMTAs Indian Police Ban Public Rallies in Poll-Bound Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Party Cries Foul