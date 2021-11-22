Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH: Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/biden-nominates-fed-chair-powell-for-second-term-amid-us-inflation-scare-1090934016.html
Biden Nominates Fed Chair Powell for Second Term Amid US Inflation Scare
Biden Nominates Fed Chair Powell for Second Term Amid US Inflation Scare
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has been nominated for another four-year term while Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who was tipped to... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T16:40+0000
2021-11-22T16:40+0000
joe biden
news
us
us federal reserve
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090933814_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_ecfe746e45dcf69a451e8ff894f4dcfd.jpg
Biden explained his choice in a Twitter post. The renomination of Powell, a Republican appointed by former President Donald Trump, comes after one of the most tumultuous periods ever for both the American economy and its central bank emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession triggered by that.Powell’s reappointment had been opposed by the far-left political wing of Biden’s Democratic establishment, which have criticised the Fed chair for lax regulations at the central bank. Brainard, a Democrat serving as Fed governor and an advocate of climate issues in banking regulation and monetary policy, had been strongly rumoured for months to replace Powell. Both will have to sit through Senate hearings to confirm the presidential decision.Biden, a Democrat in office since January, acknowledged the role played by both Biden and Brainard in helping the US recovery from the pandemic."Fundamentally, if we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. "And I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs."Both Powell and the Fed have taken intense criticism over inflation running at its highest levels in over 30 years in the US economy which has been caught up in supply chain bottlenecks in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.The US economy shrank by 3.5% for all of 2020 due to shutdowns and other disruptions caused by the pandemic. Growth this year has been spotty, with an annualized 3.5% expansion in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2.0% in the third.The Fed announced in March that it expected a 6.5% economic expansion for all of 2021 and has not changed its target despite the uneven growth in the past three quarters. The problem for the central bank though is inflation as wages and the prices of almost everything have soared from the lows of the pandemic.The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the US Consumer Price Index, which represents a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, rose 6.2% during the year to October. It was the fastest growth of the so-called CPI since November 1990, an acceleration driven mostly by pump prices of fuel running at seven-year highs.Powell and Fed officials who share his thinking have described current price pressures in the economy as "transient", meaning things could return to normal once labour and materials supply get sorted out and normalized. The Fed’s own tolerance for inflation is supposed to be at just 2% per annum.Biden echoed his confidence in Powell and Brainard on getting inflation back on track, saying their "focus on keeping inflation low, prices stable, and delivering full employment will make our economy stronger than ever before".Powell and the Fed have also taken heat lately over an ethics scandal where several officials of the central bank were found to have engaged in trading stocks at a time when the institution was implementing policies aimed at boosting markets. Powell himself disclosed that he owned municipal bonds, which the Fed also was buying, and he also bought and sold funds tied to the broad stock market indexes.The Fed has launched a probe into the securities holdings and conduct of its officials since the scandal broke out, promising full transparency and assurance that the integrity will not be questioned in a similar fashion in the future.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090933814_331:0:3062:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecdf608ac2f04ef89f95ee5001d8a910.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, news, us, us federal reserve

Biden Nominates Fed Chair Powell for Second Term Amid US Inflation Scare

16:40 GMT 22.11.2021
© SAUL LOEBIn this file photo taken on June 22, 2021 Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Federal Reserve's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
In this file photo taken on June 22, 2021 Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Federal Reserve's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has been nominated for another four-year term while Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who was tipped to replace him, will become vice chair at the US central bank, President Joe Biden announced on Monday.
Biden explained his choice in a Twitter post.
The renomination of Powell, a Republican appointed by former President Donald Trump, comes after one of the most tumultuous periods ever for both the American economy and its central bank emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession triggered by that.
Powell’s reappointment had been opposed by the far-left political wing of Biden’s Democratic establishment, which have criticised the Fed chair for lax regulations at the central bank. Brainard, a Democrat serving as Fed governor and an advocate of climate issues in banking regulation and monetary policy, had been strongly rumoured for months to replace Powell. Both will have to sit through Senate hearings to confirm the presidential decision.
Biden, a Democrat in office since January, acknowledged the role played by both Biden and Brainard in helping the US recovery from the pandemic.
"Fundamentally, if we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. "And I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs."
Both Powell and the Fed have taken intense criticism over inflation running at its highest levels in over 30 years in the US economy which has been caught up in supply chain bottlenecks in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.
The US economy shrank by 3.5% for all of 2020 due to shutdowns and other disruptions caused by the pandemic. Growth this year has been spotty, with an annualized 3.5% expansion in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2.0% in the third.
The Fed announced in March that it expected a 6.5% economic expansion for all of 2021 and has not changed its target despite the uneven growth in the past three quarters. The problem for the central bank though is inflation as wages and the prices of almost everything have soared from the lows of the pandemic.
The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the US Consumer Price Index, which represents a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, rose 6.2% during the year to October. It was the fastest growth of the so-called CPI since November 1990, an acceleration driven mostly by pump prices of fuel running at seven-year highs.
Powell and Fed officials who share his thinking have described current price pressures in the economy as "transient", meaning things could return to normal once labour and materials supply get sorted out and normalized. The Fed’s own tolerance for inflation is supposed to be at just 2% per annum.
Biden echoed his confidence in Powell and Brainard on getting inflation back on track, saying their "focus on keeping inflation low, prices stable, and delivering full employment will make our economy stronger than ever before".
Powell and the Fed have also taken heat lately over an ethics scandal where several officials of the central bank were found to have engaged in trading stocks at a time when the institution was implementing policies aimed at boosting markets. Powell himself disclosed that he owned municipal bonds, which the Fed also was buying, and he also bought and sold funds tied to the broad stock market indexes.
The Fed has launched a probe into the securities holdings and conduct of its officials since the scandal broke out, promising full transparency and assurance that the integrity will not be questioned in a similar fashion in the future.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:15 GMTBelgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
17:10 GMTDoc Sheds Light on How Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Daddy Issues' Affected Relations With Epstein
17:08 GMTSen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
16:52 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
16:46 GMTFamily of Murdered Conservative MP Call for People to ‘Set Aside Hatred’ at His Funeral
16:41 GMTLive From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
16:40 GMTBiden Nominates Fed Chair Powell for Second Term Amid US Inflation Scare
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'
15:22 GMTAfghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers, Police Chief Says
15:18 GMTObama-Era Official Reveals How Build Back Better Plan May Compound US Budget Deficit, National Debt
14:58 GMTIsrael's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
14:46 GMTUK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites
14:45 GMTChina Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange
14:40 GMTRep. Rashida Tlaib ‘Fearful’ ‘Corporate Dems’ Will Threaten Biden's Social Spending Bill in Senate
14:29 GMTRussian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany