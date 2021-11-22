https://sputniknews.com/20211122/biden-briefed-on-wisconsin-car-ramming-white-house-in-touch-with-local-officials-psaki-says-1090926848.html

Biden Briefed on Wisconsin Car Ramming, White House in Touch With Local Officials, Psaki Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly car ramming incident in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin and his administration is...

Earlier in the day, police confirmed that five people were killed and over 40 injured after a car ploughed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin late Sunday.The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page on Sunday. A video released by WTMJ-TV shows a car driving through the crowd and hitting at least half a dozen people.A person of interest is currently in custody, police later said, telling reporters that it is unclear whether the Sunday car incident is related to terrorism.Meanwhile, an FBI spokesperson said that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation is providing assistance to Waukesha law enforcement in probing the tragic car incident at the holiday parade.

