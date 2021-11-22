Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH: Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/belgian-prime-minister-condems-violence-of-anti-covid-demonstrators-1090934745.html
Belgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
Belgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The violence against police during recent demonstrations against anti-COVID-19 restrictions is unacceptable, Belgian Prime Minister... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T17:15+0000
2021-11-22T17:15+0000
belgium
news
violence
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090934720_0:21:3072:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_a9fad282ef857890bdd07220f98b6349.jpg
On Sunday, an anti-COVID-19 demonstration in Belgium turned violent after protesters started threw rocks and other items at police officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. Police estimated 35,000 people attended the rallies following the announcement that strict measures against COVID-19 will remain in effect until December 4. During the demonstrations, three police officers were injured and two suspects were arrested."The violence is not acceptable, especially against police forces and especially in such a difficult period we are experiencing now," De Croo said at a press conference.According to De Croo, attacks on police officers are an offense and have nothing to do with freedom of opinion and expression. The prime minister noted that police are analyzing video recordings of demonstrations to find out who was perpetrating the violence.The number of people infected with COVID-19 virus in Belgium has continued to rise since the end of September, with a daily average of COVID-19 infections over the last 7 days of 10,000 people. Starting Saturday, wearing masks is compulsory for everyone aged 10 and above. Also, limitations on gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outside were set. No more than 20% of staff can be in offices at the same time.
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090934720_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0b4129d45506b3d19974376a7672c35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belgium, news, violence, covid-19

Belgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators

17:15 GMT 22.11.2021
© KENZO TRIBOUILLARDA protester throws stones towards riot police as clashes erupt during a demonstration against Covid-19 measures, including the country's health pass, in Brussels on November 21, 2021.
A protester throws stones towards riot police as clashes erupt during a demonstration against Covid-19 measures, including the country's health pass, in Brussels on November 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The violence against police during recent demonstrations against anti-COVID-19 restrictions is unacceptable, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Monday.
On Sunday, an anti-COVID-19 demonstration in Belgium turned violent after protesters started threw rocks and other items at police officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. Police estimated 35,000 people attended the rallies following the announcement that strict measures against COVID-19 will remain in effect until December 4. During the demonstrations, three police officers were injured and two suspects were arrested.
"The violence is not acceptable, especially against police forces and especially in such a difficult period we are experiencing now," De Croo said at a press conference.
According to De Croo, attacks on police officers are an offense and have nothing to do with freedom of opinion and expression. The prime minister noted that police are analyzing video recordings of demonstrations to find out who was perpetrating the violence.
The number of people infected with COVID-19 virus in Belgium has continued to rise since the end of September, with a daily average of COVID-19 infections over the last 7 days of 10,000 people. Starting Saturday, wearing masks is compulsory for everyone aged 10 and above. Also, limitations on gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outside were set. No more than 20% of staff can be in offices at the same time.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:15 GMTBelgian Prime Minister Condems Violence of Anti-COVID Demonstrators
17:10 GMTDoc Sheds Light on How Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Daddy Issues' Affected Relations With Epstein
17:08 GMTSen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
16:52 GMTUS Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
16:46 GMTFamily of Murdered Conservative MP Call for People to ‘Set Aside Hatred’ at His Funeral
16:41 GMTLive From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
16:40 GMTBiden Nominates Fed Chair Powell for Second Term Amid US Inflation Scare
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'
15:22 GMTAfghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers, Police Chief Says
15:18 GMTObama-Era Official Reveals How Build Back Better Plan May Compound US Budget Deficit, National Debt
14:58 GMTIsrael's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
14:46 GMTUK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites
14:45 GMTChina Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange
14:40 GMTRep. Rashida Tlaib ‘Fearful’ ‘Corporate Dems’ Will Threaten Biden's Social Spending Bill in Senate
14:29 GMTRussian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany