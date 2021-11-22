Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Live from Vienna as the government imposes a full nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the country for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. The lockdown is expected to last at least 10 days but could be extended to 20, officials said.Since 15 November, a lockdown has been in effect in the country for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg also announced last week that the country will introduce a vaccine mandate as of 1 February.The decision has prompted a fierce backlash, with tens of thousands of people hitting the streets in protest. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
