https://sputniknews.com/20211122/austria-re-enters-nationwide-lockdown-as-covid-19-cases-surge-1090916227.html

Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced another full lockdown due to COVID-19 and the start of universal, compulsory vaccination from 1 February... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T09:05+0000

2021-11-22T09:05+0000

2021-11-22T09:06+0000

austria

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090916199_0:194:3071:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_5caced84c27c4f4533088251ecf7466f.jpg

Live from Vienna as the government imposes a full nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the country for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. The lockdown is expected to last at least 10 days but could be extended to 20, officials said.Since 15 November, a lockdown has been in effect in the country for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg also announced last week that the country will introduce a vaccine mandate as of 1 February.The decision has prompted a fierce backlash, with tens of thousands of people hitting the streets in protest. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Hess Fascism and Nazism have deep roots in Austrian politics. 0

1

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Austria goes into full nationwide lockdown as COVID cases surge Austria goes into full nationwide lockdown as COVID cases surge 2021-11-22T09:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

austria, europe, видео