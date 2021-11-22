Registration was successful!
Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced another full lockdown due to COVID-19 and the start of universal, compulsory vaccination from 1 February... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
Live from Vienna as the government imposes a full nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the country for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. The lockdown is expected to last at least 10 days but could be extended to 20, officials said.Since 15 November, a lockdown has been in effect in the country for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg also announced last week that the country will introduce a vaccine mandate as of 1 February.The decision has prompted a fierce backlash, with tens of thousands of people hitting the streets in protest. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Fascism and Nazism have deep roots in Austrian politics.
austria, europe

Austria Re-enters Nationwide Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge

09:05 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 22.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaPeople walk by the St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021
People walk by the St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced another full lockdown due to COVID-19 and the start of universal, compulsory vaccination from 1 February 2022.
Live from Vienna as the government imposes a full nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the country for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. The lockdown is expected to last at least 10 days but could be extended to 20, officials said.
Since 15 November, a lockdown has been in effect in the country for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg also announced last week that the country will introduce a vaccine mandate as of 1 February.
The decision has prompted a fierce backlash, with tens of thousands of people hitting the streets in protest.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Fascism and Nazism have deep roots in Austrian politics.
HHess
22 November, 12:26 GMT
