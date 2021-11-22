As Rain Batters Southern India, Bengaluru Deploys Boats to Rescue People — Video
© AP Photo / Rajanish KakadeRain in India
The southern part of India has been affected by floods and heavy rainfall over the past few weeks that have left dozens dead and missing.
As several parts of Bengaluru remain waterlogged, city officials have deployed boats to rescue people in distress.
In a video shared online, officials can be seen in boats as rainwater completely inundates the road.
Boats arrive at Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/dQra8mCyjv— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) November 22, 2021
Heavy rains turn roads into rivers in Bengaluru #BengaluruRains #Flooding #KarnatakaRains pic.twitter.com/k1ImPDF6PK— editorji (@editorji) November 22, 2021
According to initial reports, three lakes in the city - Singapura, Amanikere and Allalasandra - have overflowed and transformed roads in the neighbourhood into rivers.
As a result, several houses have been affected, and residents are unable to get out of their home.
Heavy rain continues in the southern part of the country, with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states witnessing flooded streets, overflowing rivers, and the loss of life.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange" alert (extremely bad weather) for the next five days for all these states.
#WeatherUpdate | Today, #TamilNadu and #Kerala are in for isolated heavy rains.— The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) November 22, 2021
In the morning, dense fog is possible over south Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and southwest Maharashtra.
Full forecast: https://t.co/Mdt9eLjb50 pic.twitter.com/27whzpR8It
The Karnataka State Government has estimated that November's untimely rains in the south-interior Karnataka region in which 24 people have died so far will be extensive. In Andhra Pradesh, the death toll has risen to 31, and 17 people are missing.
#Floods in Andhra Pradesh #India pic.twitter.com/V3UUNDkk2G— Dr Roy Kallivayalil (@RoyKallivayalil) November 22, 2021
Once again, the @IAF_MCC team carries out a compassionate rescue mission which saved lives of those stuck in a torrential flow caused by incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh.— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 20, 2021
Salutations to the brave men. pic.twitter.com/wIGKwDNQKo