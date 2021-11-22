Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/as-rain-batters-southern-india-bengaluru-deploys-boats-to-rescue-people--video-1090917365.html
As Rain Batters Southern India, Bengaluru Deploys Boats to Rescue People — Video
As Rain Batters Southern India, Bengaluru Deploys Boats to Rescue People — Video
The southern part of India has been affected by floods and heavy rainfall over the past few weeks that have left dozens dead and missing. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T11:55+0000
2021-11-22T11:55+0000
tamil nadu
andhra pradesh
india
bengaluru
karnataka state
karnataka
rain
rain
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/09/1080108328_0:57:3072:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b951eda0574b3dc8598de5dd510416.jpg
As several parts of Bengaluru remain waterlogged, city officials have deployed boats to rescue people in distress.In a video shared online, officials can be seen in boats as rainwater completely inundates the road.According to initial reports, three lakes in the city - Singapura, Amanikere and Allalasandra - have overflowed and transformed roads in the neighbourhood into rivers. As a result, several houses have been affected, and residents are unable to get out of their home.Heavy rain continues in the southern part of the country, with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states witnessing flooded streets, overflowing rivers, and the loss of life.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange" alert (extremely bad weather) for the next five days for all these states.The Karnataka State Government has estimated that November's untimely rains in the south-interior Karnataka region in which 24 people have died so far will be extensive. In Andhra Pradesh, the death toll has risen to 31, and 17 people are missing.
tamil nadu
andhra pradesh
india
bengaluru
karnataka state
karnataka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/09/1080108328_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ddeb99c741c83f329e16c1ec5678939.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tamil nadu, andhra pradesh, india, bengaluru, karnataka state, karnataka, rain, rain, india

As Rain Batters Southern India, Bengaluru Deploys Boats to Rescue People — Video

11:55 GMT 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish KakadeRain in India
Rain in India - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The southern part of India has been affected by floods and heavy rainfall over the past few weeks that have left dozens dead and missing.
As several parts of Bengaluru remain waterlogged, city officials have deployed boats to rescue people in distress.
In a video shared online, officials can be seen in boats as rainwater completely inundates the road.
According to initial reports, three lakes in the city - Singapura, Amanikere and Allalasandra - have overflowed and transformed roads in the neighbourhood into rivers.
As a result, several houses have been affected, and residents are unable to get out of their home.
Heavy rain continues in the southern part of the country, with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states witnessing flooded streets, overflowing rivers, and the loss of life.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange" alert (extremely bad weather) for the next five days for all these states.
The Karnataka State Government has estimated that November's untimely rains in the south-interior Karnataka region in which 24 people have died so far will be extensive. In Andhra Pradesh, the death toll has risen to 31, and 17 people are missing.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:10 GMTZidane Not Interested in Man Utd Offer, May Replace Pochettino at PSG if Argentine Moves to England
13:06 GMTUkraine Accuses Russia of Using Nord Stream 2 Certification as ‘Weapon' in 'Hybrid War’
13:02 GMT'Ole is an Outstanding Human Being': Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Outgoing Man Utd Boss Solskjaer
12:58 GMTBiden Briefed on Wisconsin Car Ramming, White House in Touch With Local Officials, Psaki Says
12:37 GMTIndia's Induction of S-400 Systems Tilts 'Balance of Power' Against Pakistan, Says Army Veteran
12:27 GMT'Love It': Johnson Tells UK Business Leaders Peppa Pig World is 'Very Much My Kind of Place' - Video
12:26 GMTElon Musk's SpaceX To Hire in India as Starlink Aims to Give Rural Areas High-Speed Internet
12:16 GMTChina Urges US to Immediately Unfreeze Afghanistan's Foreign Assets, Foreign Ministry Says
12:04 GMTKhashoggi's Fiancée Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Performance in Saudi Arabia
11:55 GMTUN Warns of Afghanistan's Colossal Collapse as US Keeps Funds Frozen
11:55 GMTAs Rain Batters Southern India, Bengaluru Deploys Boats to Rescue People — Video
11:52 GMTChop-Chop: Biden's $1.75 Trillion Bill Facing Further Cuts in US Senate, Academics Say
11:47 GMTUS Reportedly Warned Israel Against 'Ultimately Counterproductive Attacks’ on Iran Nuclear Program
11:41 GMTKremlin Not Commenting on Alternative Versions of Kursk Submarine Disaster
11:27 GMTGreece Makes Fresh Push to Get Elgin Marbles Returned But British Museum is Not Budging
11:14 GMTLavrov: Putin and Biden Would Discuss Ukraine Among Other Issues During Potential Meeting
11:13 GMTChina's 'Hypersonic Missile Test' Leaves Pentagon Officials 'Baffled' by Beijing's Advance
11:11 GMT'Blessed by Pope': Image Emerges Showing Epstein, Maxwell During Private Meeting With John Paul II
10:57 GMTNBA Legend LeBron James Ejected from Game After Bloody Brawl With Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart
10:55 GMT'We Have Gone Too Far': Eric Zemmour Calls to Put COVID Pandemic 'Back in the Right Proportion'