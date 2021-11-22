https://sputniknews.com/20211122/as-rain-batters-southern-india-bengaluru-deploys-boats-to-rescue-people--video-1090917365.html

As Rain Batters Southern India, Bengaluru Deploys Boats to Rescue People — Video

The southern part of India has been affected by floods and heavy rainfall over the past few weeks that have left dozens dead and missing. 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

As several parts of Bengaluru remain waterlogged, city officials have deployed boats to rescue people in distress.In a video shared online, officials can be seen in boats as rainwater completely inundates the road.According to initial reports, three lakes in the city - Singapura, Amanikere and Allalasandra - have overflowed and transformed roads in the neighbourhood into rivers. As a result, several houses have been affected, and residents are unable to get out of their home.Heavy rain continues in the southern part of the country, with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states witnessing flooded streets, overflowing rivers, and the loss of life.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange" alert (extremely bad weather) for the next five days for all these states.The Karnataka State Government has estimated that November's untimely rains in the south-interior Karnataka region in which 24 people have died so far will be extensive. In Andhra Pradesh, the death toll has risen to 31, and 17 people are missing.

