American Express Ex-Employee Claims He Got Fired for Being White, Media Says

Brian Netzel, a 62-year-old former client manager for American Express in Arizona, has claimed that his employment with the company was terminated due to him being white and because of his opposition to the company’s “diversity agenda,” as The Washington Times puts it.According to the newspaper, Netzel filed a federal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in October and entered mediation with AmEx last week.American Express reportedly introduced “training based on critical race theory” following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, and ordered the company’s employees to “undergo ‘anti-racist’ training sessions in which they were compelled to identify their ‘privilege’ and define themselves by ‘race, sexual orientation, body type, religion, disability status, age, gender identity [and] citizenship.'"David Pivtorak, Netzel’s attorney, also mentioned that AmEx cited his client’s social media posts during termination, as well as “a private text discussion he had with a friend over whether Popeye’s or Chick-fil-A had superior fried chicken.”Pivtorak also noted that his client’s position in the company was eliminated by “another executive who would profit by dismissing White employees”, rather than by Netzel’s “direct supervisor for cause,” with the attorney saying: “There was an extremely shady procedural aspect to all this.”Meanwhile, AmEx reportedly insisted that Netzel’s claim is “without merit,” with company spokeswoman Leah Gerstner arguing that they have “a longstanding commitment to living our company values, which includes fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where all colleagues feel welcome and heard and have equal opportunities to thrive.”

