Afghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers, Police Chief Says

Afghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers, Police Chief Says

KABUL (Sputnik) - Afghanistan needs women to work in the health and education sectors, as well as in law enforcement, the police chief of Zabul province said...

However, according to the official, the process should be organised under Islamic law, meaning women should be required to wear hijab."Afghanistan is an Islamic country, women and houses should be searched by female police officers," the police chief said.The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) will allow women to work and study in all areas related to Islam if there is such a necessity, he added.The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government. On 7 September, the movement announced the composition of an all-male interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.The Taliban rule has not been recognised by the international community. One of the conditions for recognition of the new government has been respect for human rights, including the rights of women. The movement promised that women's rights will be protected under Islamic law, and said it will develop appropriate rules to allow women to return to work.

