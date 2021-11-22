'A Bit of a Powder Keg': Danish Professor Warns Against Vaccine Mandate
While there is no doubt that a vaccine requirement will make more people roll up their sleeves, it also erodes trust in the authorities, elevates the capacity for political violence and is likely to push a group that is already feels the most pressured to react, professor Michael Bang Petersen suggested.
This past weekend, Europe has seen a wave of protests against mandatory vaccination and other COVID-related measures imposed by respective governments. Countries from the Netherlands to Austria, which became the first in Europe to make anti-COVID shots obligatory, saw tens of thousands gather to voice their frustration.
In Vienna alone, 30,000 people took to the streets in protest against what is seen as coercion.
Michael Bang Petersen, a professor at the Department of Political Science at Aarhus University, called on public officials to proceed with caution when resorting to compulsion in tackling social problems such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as it erodes support for the political system.
“One may be able to solve the health crisis by means of coercion. But it is going to create challenges for the community coming out of the crisis,” Michael Bang Petersen told TV2.
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, European cities have seen a number of violent demonstrations against the restrictions imposed in a bid to quench the spread. Last week alone, two people were injured after police fired warning shots during riots in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.
According to Michael Bang Petersen, it has been documented numerous times that the pandemic has left a significant number of people feeling exhausted and like they've lost control. For many, it sparks distrust in both the authorities and the infection control – and it can even increase support for political violence.
“Such a pandemic is a bit of a powder keg. And that is what we are seeing now,” Michael Bang Petersen said.
While there is no doubt that a vaccine requirement will make more people roll up their sleeves, it is important to keep in mind the ultimate price, he warned.
“My best bet would be that it erodes the support for the political system in general. Especially among the non-vaccinated,” he emphasised.
So far, there is no research on how coercive measures such as the Austrian vaccine requirement affects support for political violence. But according to Michael Bang Petersen, it is not unrealistic to expect it to pour fuel on the fire.
“The group that already feels most pressured and has the least trust in the authorities are the non-vaccinated. When you put the thumbscrews on them, you push on the group that is most at risk of ignition,” he said.
Therefore, Michael Bang Petersen expects far more demonstrations in European cities to blossom in the coming months, as polarisation between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated keeps growing amid the rising infection rates.
According to the Hope project, of which Michael Bang Petersen is part, wholly 61 percent of Danes feel entitled to condemn unvaccinated compatriots.
While the Danish authorities emphasised that they are ready to go to substantial lengths to avoid coercion, Michael Bang Petersen said he expected increased resistance to restrictions. Denmark, which became one of the first in Europe to dismantle restrictions and lift face mask mandates, saw more drastic measures return amid a record onslaught of the virus. According to Bang Petersen, restrictions opponents, such as the group Men in Black, may become more active once again.