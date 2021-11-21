https://sputniknews.com/20211121/youre-dead-arizona-man-convicted-for-threatening-to-kill-nancy-pelosi-1090903819.html

'You're Dead': Arizona Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Nancy Pelosi

'You're Dead': Arizona Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Nancy Pelosi

The 77-year-old, who made the threats during two telephone calls early this year, is due to be sentenced on 25 January 2022 and faces up to five years behind... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T14:04+0000

2021-11-21T14:04+0000

2021-11-21T14:04+0000

us

nancy pelosi

prosecutors

message

threats

jury

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083713778_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f881bf2bff95e4f43c71397f2bab987.jpg

An Arizona man has been convicted by a jury of threatening to kill or harm House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, federal prosecutors announced in a statement on Friday.On 17 January 2021, the man sent two voicemails to Pelosi's office, with one message threatening, "I'm coming to kill you", and a second one saying, "you're dead". If sentenced, Martis faces up to five years in prison.His threats against Pelosi came about a year after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) interviewed Martis about a different message to another member of Congress, warning him the conduct runs counter to the law.The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/man-who-reportedly-threatened-to-put-a-bullet-in-pelosis-head-claims-it-was-political-hyperbole-1089016210.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, nancy pelosi, prosecutors, message, threats, jury