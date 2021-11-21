Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/wins--losses-ole-gunnar-solksjaer-proud-of-manchester-united-tenure--1090909565.html
Wins & Losses: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Proud of Manchester United Tenure
Wins & Losses: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Proud of Manchester United Tenure
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s candid farewell interview with Manchester United Television touched on his time as manager, the future... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T22:36+0000
2021-11-21T22:32+0000
manchester united
ole gunnar solskjær
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089090002_0:80:2915:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_5d9aaf6cb83cc87493c19557800c05a4.jpg
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s tenure as Manchester United manager ended a month shy of three years. Originally tasked as a caretaker in December 2018, a string of positive results and steady improvements landed him the full-time role and a contract extension in the summer of 2021.Solksjaer spoke of the best moments of his United tenure, his eight-game win streak to start, an away unbeaten run, and United’s 3-1 second-leg victory over France's Paris Saint-Germaine in the Champions League round of 16.While successes were discussed, he also reflected some of his failures.“We were so close in Europe," he said of the team's loss in the Europa League final. "Sometimes that’s the fine margin for you, one penalty.” Solksjaer detailed how much managing Manchester United meant to him and how much he cares about the fans. He said he is rooting for whoever will take over, and he won’t rule out managing again. He added, however, that he’ll use this time to be with his family in Norway.Solksjaer’s Manchester United tenure ended much as it began. He took over a team in sixth place and 19 points off the leaders after 17 games, and leaves the team in eighth and 12 points off the leaders after 12 games.Solksjaer was officially removed from the team following a 4-1 defeat to Watford.The loss prompted the Manchester United board to call an emergency meeting that ultimately decided his fate. While Solksjaer’s spell at United will be viewed by some as a disappointment, he helped undo toxicity that permeated the club during the reign of Jose Mourinho.As a slight consolation, Solksjaer quipped, “I don’t want to pre-empt anything but the two times I’ve left Molde, they’ve won the league the year after, so all the best to whoever takes over – that’s the expectation!”
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/after-manchester-uniteds-loss-to-aston-villa-will-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-make-it-through-november-1089462230.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089090002_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_01c07640048f76d5424f8e26ea06691a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, ole gunnar solskjær

Wins & Losses: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Proud of Manchester United Tenure

22:36 GMT 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSESeptember 14, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match
September 14, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s candid farewell interview with Manchester United Television touched on his time as manager, the future of the club, and his own future plans.
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s tenure as Manchester United manager ended a month shy of three years. Originally tasked as a caretaker in December 2018, a string of positive results and steady improvements landed him the full-time role and a contract extension in the summer of 2021.

In an interview with Manchester United Television, the manager said of his tenure: “Very, very proud….It’s been a ball, it’s been absolutely enjoyable from the first to the last minute, so I have to thank all the players because since I came in, they’re top lads, top people…. I really hope that I leave it in a better state than when I came.”

Solksjaer spoke of the best moments of his United tenure, his eight-game win streak to start, an away unbeaten run, and United’s 3-1 second-leg victory over France's Paris Saint-Germaine in the Champions League round of 16.
While successes were discussed, he also reflected some of his failures.“We were so close in Europe," he said of the team's loss in the Europa League final. "Sometimes that’s the fine margin for you, one penalty.”

​​“Yeah, you might say so and go back and say if you won the Europa League, that would have been a success. But you know, it’s not always the trophies all the time that is the be all and end all," he said. "But that’s fine margins, we know the work we’ve put in is so important, to get to that final and to get so close, we’ve had to make so many good decisions along the way. Unfortunately, we couldn’t score 11 penalties on the bounce.”

Solksjaer detailed how much managing Manchester United meant to him and how much he cares about the fans. He said he is rooting for whoever will take over, and he won’t rule out managing again. He added, however, that he’ll use this time to be with his family in Norway.

“I’ll spend some time with my family. That’s been probably the most difficult part, through the pandemic, with Norway being open and here being closed, my family moved back to Norway and the young one, he loves it back there, so we’ve lived apart. So, I’ll spend some time with them.”

Solksjaer’s Manchester United tenure ended much as it began. He took over a team in sixth place and 19 points off the leaders after 17 games, and leaves the team in eighth and 12 points off the leaders after 12 games.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 6-1 defeat to Spurs - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
After Manchester United’s Loss to Aston Villa, Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Make it Through November?
27 September, 20:54 GMT
Solksjaer was officially removed from the team following a 4-1 defeat to Watford.
The loss prompted the Manchester United board to call an emergency meeting that ultimately decided his fate. While Solksjaer’s spell at United will be viewed by some as a disappointment, he helped undo toxicity that permeated the club during the reign of Jose Mourinho.
As a slight consolation, Solksjaer quipped, “I don’t want to pre-empt anything but the two times I’ve left Molde, they’ve won the league the year after, so all the best to whoever takes over – that’s the expectation!”
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:36 GMTWins & Losses: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Proud of Manchester United Tenure
21:53 GMTCharity Group Reveals Two Out of 17 Kidnapped Missionaries Have Been Released in Haiti
21:36 GMTIs Mike Pence Laying Ground for GOP Primary Run Against Old Boss Trump?
21:12 GMT'No Time for Parlor Games': Buttigieg Denies Feud With Harris Amid Reports of West Wing Favoritism
20:49 GMTPhotos: First Civil Flight in 20 Years Lands at Afghanistan's Jalalabad Airfield
20:13 GMTSudanese PM Says He's Free to Form New Government, With Elections Expected in 2023
19:47 GMTLabour Councillor Purged for Speaking to Left-Wing Paper a Year Before It Was Banned
19:38 GMTMeta Delays Deployment of End-to-End Encryption Feature on Facebook, Instagram Amid Criticism
18:54 GMTIranian Navy to Receive Newly Developed Warships
17:41 GMTParis Warns Beijing of Diplomatic Consequences Over Situation With Tennis Star Peng Shuai
17:31 GMTGamaleya: Russian COVID-19 Treatment Drug May Get Approval By End of 2022
17:29 GMTMarketWatch Backtracks on Bizarre Inflation Claims of Americans Paying $5 for Gas, $90 for Wine
17:20 GMTPutin Gets Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine Booster Shot
17:11 GMTNew Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab
16:42 GMTAlmost '30 People Arrested' During Night Protests in Netherlands
16:34 GMTWaPo and Ohio Elections Chief Claim MyPillow Boss Behind Ohio Electoral Hacking Incident in May
16:17 GMTVictims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her
16:04 GMTBiden’s $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Rumoured to ‘Most Likely Take a Haircut’ in Senate
15:52 GMTZizou to the Rescue: Man United Considers Appointing Zidane After Solskjaer's Dismissal, Media Says
14:53 GMTDemonstrators Set Up Barricades as Police Use Tear Gas at COVID Rally in Brussels - Videos, Photos