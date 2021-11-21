https://sputniknews.com/20211121/wins--losses-ole-gunnar-solksjaer-proud-of-manchester-united-tenure--1090909565.html

Wins & Losses: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Proud of Manchester United Tenure

Wins & Losses: Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Proud of Manchester United Tenure

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s candid farewell interview with Manchester United Television touched on his time as manager, the future... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T22:36+0000

2021-11-21T22:36+0000

2021-11-21T22:32+0000

manchester united

ole gunnar solskjær

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089090002_0:80:2915:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_5d9aaf6cb83cc87493c19557800c05a4.jpg

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s tenure as Manchester United manager ended a month shy of three years. Originally tasked as a caretaker in December 2018, a string of positive results and steady improvements landed him the full-time role and a contract extension in the summer of 2021.Solksjaer spoke of the best moments of his United tenure, his eight-game win streak to start, an away unbeaten run, and United’s 3-1 second-leg victory over France's Paris Saint-Germaine in the Champions League round of 16.While successes were discussed, he also reflected some of his failures.“We were so close in Europe," he said of the team's loss in the Europa League final. "Sometimes that’s the fine margin for you, one penalty.” Solksjaer detailed how much managing Manchester United meant to him and how much he cares about the fans. He said he is rooting for whoever will take over, and he won’t rule out managing again. He added, however, that he’ll use this time to be with his family in Norway.Solksjaer’s Manchester United tenure ended much as it began. He took over a team in sixth place and 19 points off the leaders after 17 games, and leaves the team in eighth and 12 points off the leaders after 12 games.Solksjaer was officially removed from the team following a 4-1 defeat to Watford.The loss prompted the Manchester United board to call an emergency meeting that ultimately decided his fate. While Solksjaer’s spell at United will be viewed by some as a disappointment, he helped undo toxicity that permeated the club during the reign of Jose Mourinho.As a slight consolation, Solksjaer quipped, “I don’t want to pre-empt anything but the two times I’ve left Molde, they’ve won the league the year after, so all the best to whoever takes over – that’s the expectation!”

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/after-manchester-uniteds-loss-to-aston-villa-will-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-make-it-through-november-1089462230.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

manchester united, ole gunnar solskjær