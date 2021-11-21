Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/wapo-and-ohio-elections-chief-claim-mypillow-boss-behind-ohio-electoral-hacking-incident-in-may-1090904324.html
WaPo and Ohio Elections Chief Claim MyPillow Boss Behind Ohio Electoral Hacking Incident in May
WaPo and Ohio Elections Chief Claim MyPillow Boss Behind Ohio Electoral Hacking Incident in May
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has faced attacks from Democrats and the mainstream media over his public support for former President Donald Trump and his... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T16:34+0000
2021-11-21T16:34+0000
mike lindell
mypillow
joe biden
donald trump
us
ohio
us democratic party
us election 2020
washington post
jeff bezos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082152865_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_8aba5a9745a7e0606cb93dbc312b925c.jpg
The Washington Post has claimed conservative MyPillow boss Mike Lindell was behind an electoral hacking incident in Ohio this May — in which no sensitive data was taken.The paper, owned by Amazon boss and amateur astronaut Jeff Bezos, tried to link Mike Lindell on Friday to an incident last May when a private laptop computer was allegedly plugged in at the office of Lake County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Hamercheck on 4 May.That was the date of primaries for a special election in Ohio's 11th congressional district, caused by sitting Representative Marcia Fudge's appointment as President Joe Biden's housing secretary. Democratic candidate Shontel Brown won the November election by a 79 percent landslide.The so-called "data breach" was also a non-event, with state and county officials reassuring the public that no private information or sensitive data was taken.But, six months after the fact, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose claimed the incident was part of an attempted "vigilante investigation" into ballot-rigging.The WaPo made the connection to MyPillow via Douglas Frank, an alleged close associate of Lindell, who it said had discussions with Ohio county officials before the incident in May. Frank told the newspaper he had been travelling around the country and met some 100 local electoral officers.Lindell has publicly supported former President Donald Trump's call for state-by-state audits of the November 2020 presidential election, as has already happened in Arizona. Trump insists unpopular President Joe Biden only won thanks to widespread electoral fraud through suspect mail-in ballots, sent out en masse without the approval of state legislatures.Ironically, Bezos' online retail giant Amazon continues to sell the popular MyPillow range of soft goods — despite widespread calls by Democrat supporters for a boycott of Lindell's firm.
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/arizona-audit-how-partisan-divisions-upend-us-ability-to-sell-its-image-as-city-on-hill-to-world-1089900845.html
us
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082152865_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91178c0a8440e5c51615a1d233be5837.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mike lindell, mypillow, joe biden, donald trump, us, ohio, us democratic party, us election 2020, washington post, jeff bezos, amazon

WaPo and Ohio Elections Chief Claim MyPillow Boss Behind Ohio Electoral Hacking Incident in May

16:34 GMT 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTTFILE PHOTO: Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, stands outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, stands outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has faced attacks from Democrats and the mainstream media over his public support for former President Donald Trump and his allegations of widespread ballot-rigging in last year's presidential election.
The Washington Post has claimed conservative MyPillow boss Mike Lindell was behind an electoral hacking incident in Ohio this May — in which no sensitive data was taken.
The paper, owned by Amazon boss and amateur astronaut Jeff Bezos, tried to link Mike Lindell on Friday to an incident last May when a private laptop computer was allegedly plugged in at the office of Lake County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Hamercheck on 4 May.
That was the date of primaries for a special election in Ohio's 11th congressional district, caused by sitting Representative Marcia Fudge's appointment as President Joe Biden's housing secretary. Democratic candidate Shontel Brown won the November election by a 79 percent landslide.
The so-called "data breach" was also a non-event, with state and county officials reassuring the public that no private information or sensitive data was taken.

Hamercheck told the Post he was "aware of no criminal activity", adding: "I have absolute confidence in our board of elections and our IT people".

But, six months after the fact, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose claimed the incident was part of an attempted "vigilante investigation" into ballot-rigging.

“It’s concerning that somebody would — especially somebody in a government office, somebody who is an elected official, or somebody who’s part of county government — would … try to engage in some sort of vigilante investigation”, LaRose told the Post.

In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
Arizona Audit: How Partisan Divisions Upend US' Ability to Sell Its Image as 'City on Hill' to World
13 October, 18:59 GMT
The WaPo made the connection to MyPillow via Douglas Frank, an alleged close associate of Lindell, who it said had discussions with Ohio county officials before the incident in May. Frank told the newspaper he had been travelling around the country and met some 100 local electoral officers.
Lindell has publicly supported former President Donald Trump's call for state-by-state audits of the November 2020 presidential election, as has already happened in Arizona.
Trump insists unpopular President Joe Biden only won thanks to widespread electoral fraud through suspect mail-in ballots, sent out en masse without the approval of state legislatures.
Ironically, Bezos' online retail giant Amazon continues to sell the popular MyPillow range of soft goods — despite widespread calls by Democrat supporters for a boycott of Lindell's firm.
310001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:11 GMTNew Unsealed Docs Show US Firm Sent Virus Similar to COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab
16:42 GMTAlmost '30 People Arrested' During Night Protests in Netherlands
16:34 GMTWaPo and Ohio Elections Chief Claim MyPillow Boss Behind Ohio Electoral Hacking Incident in May
16:17 GMTVictims of Jeffrey Epstein Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Co-Conspirators Are Not on Trial With Her
16:04 GMTBiden’s $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Rumoured to ‘Most Likely Take a Haircut’ in Senate
15:52 GMTZizou to the Rescue: Man United Considers Appointing Zidane After Solskjaer's Dismissal, Media Says
14:53 GMTDemonstrators Set Up Barricades as Police Use Tear Gas at COVID Rally in Brussels - Videos, Photos
14:44 GMTRussian Security Council Warns of Increased Risks of Ukrainian Provocations in Black Sea
14:30 GMTTerrorists from Afghanistan Can Infiltrate Russia Through Kazakhstan, Security Council Warns
14:21 GMTCongresspeople Warn Failure to Pass National Defence Bill on Time May Damage US Reputation
14:06 GMTSecond Meeting of Quad Leaders to Be Held in September 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Says
14:04 GMT'You're Dead': Arizona Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Nancy Pelosi
14:03 GMTUS Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent
13:45 GMTUK Health Secretary Says ‘No’ to Compulsory COVID-19 Jabs After Worldwide Protests
13:37 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Hopes Putin Puts Pressure on Belarus to Resolve Migrant Crisis
12:58 GMTSudanese Military and Civilian Leaders Strike New Political Deal
12:54 GMT'Dead' Man Found Alive After Seven Hours in Mortuary Freezer in India
12:51 GMTBiden 'Ready to Run for Re-Election in 2024' as President's Approval Rating Hits New Low
12:45 GMTSudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions on Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok, Reports Say
12:38 GMTBoris Johnson Reportedly Wants to Mend UK-French Ties After Presidential Election in Paris