US Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent
US Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent
The alleged incident occurred in September 2020. A student noticed that Howard Robinson, 69, was panting and moving his hands rapidly during a break on Zoom... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
US Professor Fired For 'Masturbating' During Zoom Lecture Sues University, Claiming He's Impotent

14:03 GMT 21.11.2021
The alleged incident occurred in September 2020. A student noticed that Howard Robinson, 69, was panting and moving his hands rapidly during a break on Zoom. She captured the purported act on her cellphone and sent it to the dean. Robinson was fired within days.
A US professor who was fired for allegedly masturbating during a lecture via Zoom has sued the university. In the lawsuit, Howard Robinson claims his civil rights were violated and he wants Fordham University in New York City to reinstate him.

Robinson has argued that not only was he not engaged in self-gratification, but that the university had denied him the right to defend himself. The lawsuit states that sexual misconduct and sexual harassment falls under federal civil rights law Title IX, and if Robinson violated it he would be entitled to a live hearing; however, Fordham University decided that the incident fell outside Title IX and dismissed the professor without a hearing.

"There can be no dispute that a professor masturbating in front of a student in class would be severe sexual harassment that falls within the scope of Title IX, and would thus require the due process protections prescribed by the May 2020 Title IX regulations", the lawsuit states as per the New York Post.

Howard Robinson alleges that what female student Andrea Morin believed to be him masturbating was actually the 69-year-old suffering from a medical issue.

The young woman previously claimed that she saw Robinson from the chest to the top of his head panting, while moving his arms around rapidly for a minute and a half before reportedly saying "f**k, yeah". She captured the incident on video, which she showed to her brother and boyfriend, who agreed with her conclusion that the professor was masturbating.

The 69-year-old claims he is incapable of masturbating because he suffers from erectile dysfunction. Robinson said he reportedly has bladder problems and the video shows him struggling not to urinate.

"[Morin saw] Robinson grimacing and shifting his weight in his seat as he rushed to complete the message to his class before relieving himself", Robinson’s petition to reinstate him reads.

Provost of Fordham University Jonathan Crystal has dismissed the professor’s lawsuit.

"Mr. Robinson seems to be having a difficult time accepting the consequences of his actions. The panel should disregard this attempt to appear sympathetic. His own carelessness and disregard for Fordham’s policy led him to where he is today", he said.

Incidentally, Andrea Morin, who captured the alleged incident on video, has also sued the university. She claims she failed the class and lost her scholarship because of the incident and retaliation for lodging a complaint against the professor.
"This event has caused enormous problems for me in my life. I have fallen behind in school and emotionally suffer from this incident", her lawsuit reads.
